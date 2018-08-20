‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Cast Talks Favorite Weddings [Video]

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) will be getting married during the week of August 20. In the spirit of the wedding, B&B conducted a few interviews with some of their stars to find out which BB wedding was their favorite.

Rena Sofer, who plays Quinn Forrester, and John McCook, who plays Eric Forrester, were up first. It appears that they were shooting “Lope’s” wedding at the time, as they are dressed in coordinated blue and gold outfits.

“Oh my God, ours was the best wedding because nobody showed up! It was the easiest, quickest day. Ah! We got out of here early.” “That’s right, in and out of here. Play the piano, and go home!”

But then McCook said that he also enjoyed his and Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) wedding in Palm Springs because, after the ceremony, they were transported by hot air balloon to their oasis honeymoon in the desert. Coincidentally, this ceremony was also one of She Knows Soaps favorite weddings, and marks the first time that Brooke Logan tied the knot. At the time, Brooke had asked Eric for a fairytale wedding since it was going to be the first and only time she ever got married. She has had fourteen weddings since.

Sofer and McCook then change their mind for the third time and say that their favorite wedding was Steffy and Liam’s wedding in Australia since it was a location shoot. McCook says that “Australia was the best.”

The recently wedded Jacqueline MacInnes Wood has two favorite weddings. She also liked the Australian wedding to Liam but also mentions Steffy and Liam’s motorcycle wedding. She says that going up a cobblestone driveway on a bike, donning a cape, and high heels was quite challenging.

Although Thorsten Kaye and Ingo Rademacher don’t talk about their favorite B&B wedding, the stars do talk about having to tape weddings on the show. According to Rademacher, his favorite part is that he has no responsibility. He and Kaye banter mid-shooting as if they are brothers in real life.

“My favorite part about shooting weddings is that I don’t have to say anything or memorize any lines. So, I have no responsibility here whatsoever today except to look pretty.” “And, which you’re failing. The nice thing about being you, you’re never gonna get married on this show because no one likes you.”

It seems as if the cast members have some strong opinions about the BB weddings. Here’s to hoping that we get to see a lot more of them (on location) more often. Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.