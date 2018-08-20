Kendall Jenner Films Her Body In A Tiny Nude Bikini

Kendall posed in a barely-there bikini in a new video.

Kendall Jenner certainly isn’t afraid to flaunt her toned bikini body, and she proved it with one of her latest Instagram Stories uploads. Daily Mail reports that the 22-year-old model and Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars put her body on full display in a new video posted to her account where she filmed her body in a tiny two piece bikini.

The video clip shared by Kim Kardashian’s little sister showed the star filming her body in the mirror as she posed for the camera in a seriously skimpy nude bikini.

Jenner’s model physique – including her seriously toned abs – was on full display in the sultry clip as she zoomed in and out on her curves to give her 94.3 million followers a better glimpse at her body.

Kendall was sporting a barely-there string bikini in the video, which almost matched her skin tone exactly, and also featured a frilly triangular top and tiny string bottoms that tied into a bow on either side.

The latest bikini snap uploaded to Jenner’s Instagram Stories came shortly after the star filmed herself posing in yet another bikini last week, where she stunned fans by flaunting her body in a bright strapless two piece.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Jenner posed for the camera in a bright green two piece in the other Instagram Stories upload, once again showing off her toned middle and long limbs.

The star works pretty hard for her bikini body, as Kendall has been pretty candid in the past about all the hard work that goes into getting bikini ready.

As reported by Harper’s Bazaar, Jenner opened up about her workout routine on her app last year, revealing the moves she does at home to get in such amazing shape.

⚡️⚡️⚡️ A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Aug 14, 2018 at 9:02am PDT

Revealing that she’ll often do a set of 11-minute exercises at home, Kendall’s tough workout routine includes several variations of planks, crunches, and leg lifts.

The KUWTK star has also spoken out about how she gets her toned abs. Kylie Jenner’s big sister told her fans that she likes to work on her middle with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson.

“My abs are my favourite thing to work out. I love it when my trainer, Gunnar Peterson, kills my abs,” Kendall told her fans via her app, per Hello! Magazine. She then revealed that she and Gunnar work so hard on her abs that it actually “hurts to laugh” the next day.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

“That’s how I know I’m doing the exercises right!” the reality star said of the moves.

The site also reported that Jenner had a unique way of suppressing her appetite to stay toned, as she previously revealed that she had painted a wall in her room a very specific shade of pink because it stops her from eating.

“Baker-Miller Pink is the only colour scientifically proven to calm you AND suppress your appetite,” Kendall said. “I was like, ‘I NEED this colour in my house!'”