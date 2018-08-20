Kris Jenner Scolds Scott Disick For Ditching Corey Gamble In Miami In New Episode Of ‘KUWTK’

On this Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris Jenner is very displeased with Scott Disick’s latest behavior, reports E! News.

After Disick ditches Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, during a trip to Miami for Art Basel, she gives him a stern talking to.

“You invited Corey to Art Basel so you could look at pieces for your home and then you bailed. If you’re gonna go do Art Basel then go do Art Basel. Don’t do Art Basel and pretend like it’s spring break.”

After Disick defend himself by saying he didn’t think there was anything wrong with going away for a few days to “chill,” Jenner became more infuriated.

“But when you f–k up, you don’t just f–k up a little bit, you f–k up. Sometimes these little setbacks, you know, can cost you dearly.”

Although the two are business partners, it can be difficult for them to separate family and business. Disick assured Jenner that he was in a different place in his life now but confessed to the cameras that he was taken aback by her reaction.

“This is crazy. As much as I understand that I need to be responsible, I don’t know when I ever said that I can’t go out. I’m doing my best in life, but I still like to have fun when I can.”

Jenner may be a bit harsh when things don’t go as planned but ultimately she cares dearly about her eldest daughter’s ex-boyfriend and father of three of her grandchildren.

“I’m just here to make you the best that you can be and that’s all I care about. The best dad, the best friend, the best son, the best everything. And you’ve got that in you, all the time and you just have to realize how amazing you are.”

Michael Buckner / Getty Images

Disick isn’t the only member of the Kardashian clan who Jenner tries to exert control over. In the same episode, she also had a lot of opinions about what her daughter, Khloe Kardashian, should be eating during her pregnancy.

At one point, Jenner burst in through the door carrying Krispy Kreme donuts, telling her daughter that it was “her lucky day” and that they were going to celebrate Khloe’s pregnancy.

However, Kardashian became annoyed with her mom, telling her that she was trying to maintain a healthy pregnancy and avoid a C-section. Although Jenner had the best of intentions in wanting her daughter to feel good about herself and not restrict herself too much, Kardashian’s fears about gaining too much weight were confirmed by the OBGYN.

Dr. Thais Aliabadi explained in the episode.

“The biggest health concern for me, is I don’t want to deliver a big baby. But honestly, you’ve done so well with your weight. So just keep up the good work.”

The segment ended with Jenner taking a step back and realizing that she doesn’t need to micromanage her daughter.

“I am breathing a huge sigh of relief. Khloe is the smartest girl and will always take care of herself and her baby, so I’m gonna step back and show her that I trust her,” Jenner confessed to the camera.