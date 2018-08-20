‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Tuesday, August 21: Hope & Liam Wed, Bill Hurt By Son, Brooke Warns Taylor

New B&B spoilers state that Bill feels hurt because Liam did not invite him to the wedding.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 20 reveal that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) will finally stand at the altar and make their wedding vows. Despite the drama which preceded the ceremony, where Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Hunter Tylo) had words, Liam chooses the mother of his unborn child to be his life-partner. She Knows Soaps reports that Bill (Don Diamont) also has big feelings about his son getting married without inviting him, while B&B spoilers also promises another “Speak now or forever hold your peace” tense moment.

Hope will steal Liam’s breath away when she first appears on top of the staircase. The two will be so excited to have Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) join them in holy matrimony that Liam will exclaim, “Baby, I’m ready for this adventure!” However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Arkansas Democrat Gazette, states that there will be a tense moment between Taylor and Brooke.

Brooke caught Taylor trying to convince Liam not to marry her daughter, and needless to say, the mother of the bride was very upset. For weeks she has been trying to convince everyone that they need to respect Liam’s decision despite the fact that she led the campaign to convince Liam to marry Hope in the first place. The fact that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) actually made the choice for Liam also still seems to escape her. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that when Carter asks if anyone has just cause for the couple not to wed, Brooke will shoot Taylor a warning glance.

Bill has always portrayed himself as a family man who will do anything for his sons. However, Liam chose not to invite his father to one of the most important days of his life. According to Soap Central, Dollar Bill will open up to Justin (Aaron D. Spears) and rehash what has taken place over the last few months. He has previously admitted to Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and to Liam that he should not have interfered in his marriage to Steffy, and even apologized. But he truly believed that Liam and Hope belonged together.

Bill will admit to Justin that he feels hurt by the fact that Liam did not invite him to his wedding. It seems that he thought they were mending their father son relationship, but B&B fans will remember that Liam told his dad that he would be a better father than he was to his children. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.