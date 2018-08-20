Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Sexy Body In Skimpy Green Bikini, Shows Younes Bendjima What He’s Missing

On Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian posted yet another bikini photo of herself on Instagram, reports The Daily Mail. The photo was posted on the same day that a new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired on E!.

The eldest of Kris Jenner’s children showed off her tanned, sculpted figure as she lounged on a poolside chair. In the photo, she is lying stomach-down on the chaise lounge chair with one hand propping up her head as she gazes towards the camera, smiling slightly. She’s wearing a neon-green thong bikini that leaves most of her skin exposed. To top it off, she has her hair swept up into an up-do and tied up with a colorful scarf and is wearing bronze-tinted sunglasses.

Kardashian captioned the photo, “sweet sunday,” and added a lollipop emoji at the end. She’s making it clear to her ex-boyfriend, 25-year-old Algerian model Younes Bendjima, what he’s missing out on and showing him that she could care less.

Kardashian’s 66.4 million Instagram followers loved the photo, giving it over a million likes in the first five hours she posted it. Her fans gave her all the compliments in the book, calling her sexy and beautiful. One fan even told her that she was “the most interesting [of all the Kardashian women] to look at.”

Another fan echoed this sentiment.

“I love that you are the most natural beauty in the sister group.”

The bikini photo was posted on the heels of a bathing suit video that Kardashian posted to her Instagram story. The video shows her wearing a sexy one-piece suit as she lays back on a staircase.

The Inquisitr wrote that Kardashian’s post may have been another message to Bendjima that she had moved on. The couple broke up just last week after nearly two years together and sources have revealed that Kardashian made the call to end the relationship.

Kardashian’s relationship with Bendjima was her first serious relationship after breaking up with long-term partner Scott Disick, with whom she has three children: son Mason, 8, daughter, Penelope, 6, and son Reign, 3. While some fans believe that Kardashian and Disick might be able to rekindle their relationship, Disick is currently dating model Sofia Richie, and sources say their relationship is in a good place.

For the time being, it seems like Kardashian will be staying single as she works through the aftermath of her breakup with Bendjima.

“Kourtney had very deep feelings for Younes and although she swears she won’t give him another chance, she’s suffering the loss of love right now…,” an insider told Hollywood Life.