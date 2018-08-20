Meghan Markle’s Sister And Dad Could Star In Reality TV Show Similar To ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Meghan Markle's dealing with another bombshell as half-sister Samantha is reportedly in talks with Bravo for a new reality TV show.

Producers can’t help but want to capitalize on the family feud and drama between Meghan Markle and her side of the family. Supposedly, Samantha Markle is in talks with Bravo to star in a reality TV show modeled after Keeping Up With The Kardashians. A source said that Samantha has been offered a “bumper pay deal,” according to the Daily Mail.

Moreover, it’s rumored that executives are “desperate” to get Thomas on the show. Anyone who’s been following the fallout between Meghan and her dad would cringe at the thought. The rift between father and daughter started when the former cashed in with some staged paparazzi pictures, while the situation has spiraled out of control as Thomas blabs to the media consistently.

Some also believe that Samantha will be part of Celebrity Big Brother UK, but her participation has yet to be confirmed.

It’s hard to know for sure how seriously to take this idea of a new show, especially after Samantha tweeted that her dad was going to launch a fashion line. Although she played up the supposed fashion line and even defended her father against criticism, she later came out and admitted that it was all a lie. She just wanted to show how the media would report on things without doing any fact-checking.

It’s not too surprising to hear that execs want another hit like Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which has garnered a cult following of millions of fans.

However, a reality TV show based on the Markles could have some serious downsides. The royal family is certainly unlikely to approve of such a show, and giving Samantha a spotlight is a recipe for disaster. She hasn’t shied away from making some mean comments about the duchess. This has included things like, “If you treat your own father like this, Harry is next.” She also criticized her sister saying, “She should be grateful. Her diplomacy skills suck and are inhumane.”

Perhaps Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas, Jr., would also be part of this supposed reality TV show, as he also brings his own brand of drama. He and his fiance, Darlene Blount, graced the headlines in July after police were called to their house after a domestic violence call. When officers arrived, they discovered that Thomas, Jr. was injured, and arrested Blount on assault charges, detailed the Inquisitr.

While the talks about this new reality TV show could end up being completely false, there’s a chance that it’s true. We’ll just have to wait and see.