Jennifer Garner To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame, How To Watch Live Stream

Some of the television and movie actress’ famous co-stars will help celebrate her successful showbiz career.

Actress Jennifer Garner will finally be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, August 20.

She was initially announced as an honoree back in June of 2014 for the 2015 class, according to Variety. Celebrities have up to two years to schedule their induction ceremonies.

The 46-year-old, who was born in Houston, Texas, and raised in Charleston, West Virginia, has been acting on both the big and small screens since the mid-1990s.

On TV, Garner’s biggest role was that of double agent Sydney Bristow on ABC’s Alias for five seasons, from 2001 to 2006. In 2002, she won a best actress Golden Globe Award for the role.

However, it’s the beautiful brunette’s successful movie career that helped her earn a spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as she is being inducted as part of the Motion Pictures category. Some of the memorable movies she’s starred in include Pearl Harbor, 13 Going on 30, Elektra, Juno, and Dallas Buyers Club.

“Jennifer Garner is an actress that can show different aspects of her personality with her acting,” said Ana Martinez, who produces the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremonies.

“She has played a variety of characters that run the gamut. From a CIA agent, a mom, and a young girl coming of age, and much more. She can do it all! Her fans from around the world have been waiting for her to come and collect her star, and we are proud to welcome her to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Garner’s star is No. 2,641 on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Walk’s first eight stars were unveiled 60 years ago, in August of 1958.

Among the celebrity guests scheduled to speak at the ceremony are her friends and former co-stars Judy Greer (13 Going on 30; Men, Women & Children), Steve Carell (Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day), and Bryan Cranston (Wakefield).

There’s no word yet if the Capitol One Venture card spokesperson’s estranged husband, actor Ben Affleck, will be there or not.

It is also not yet known if Garner’s three children with Affleck, 12-year-old Violet, 9-year-old Seraphina, and 6-year-old Samuel, will be in attendance.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame dedication ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. PDT at 6920 Hollywood Boulevard in front of the new Miniso store. Leron Gubler, the president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, will serve as the emcee.

Judy Greer and Walk of Famers Bryan Cranston and Steve Carrell will be speaking at Jennifer Garner’s star ceremony tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/XTPkx64jsn — Ana Martinez (@wofstargirl) August 20, 2018

To watch Garner’s Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony in its entirety, visit WalkOfFame.com at 11:30 a.m. PDT on August 20 for the live stream.