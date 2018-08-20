Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Curves In Tiny Red Bikini With Snakeskin Pattern

Emily Ratajkowski posed in a barely-there red bikini that showed off all of her curves.

Emily Ratajkowski somehow manages to wow fans time and time again with her bikini snaps on Instagram. This time, she posed in a tiny red bikini with a sizzling snakeskin pattern. The top is pretty small, exposing her and allowing her to show off what she’s got. The bottom is likely a thong bikini bottom with a super high-v waist in a matching fabric. She dressed up her look with a gold collar and chunky bracelets on both of her arms. Many fans let Emily know how much they love the swimsuit from her Inamorata line, while others moaned that many of them were out of stock.

Ratajkowski, who designs all of the swimsuits in her Inamorata line, has found a way to turn her passion into a business. Her consistent flow of sexy and sometimes risque Instagram posts has won her over 19.2 million followers and counting.

She was in Italy a few weeks ago, and spent tons of time soaking up the sun while hanging out in her bikinis. In particular, she posted a video of herself grabbing onto part of a boat while showing off her backside in a thong, polka-dot bikini.

The polka-dot seems to be a personal favorite for Emily, as she’s been photographed wearing different versions of the same look. It’s definitely flirty and fun, and while it’s chic, it’s still playful.

On the other hand, the red snakeskin print is super luxe, elevating her design to new levels. It exudes a high-end feel that she capitalized on with her gold jewelry.

It’s fitting that the successful model-actress works in the fashion design industry, considering that she’s somewhat of a trend-setter. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that she can take super sultry pics to promote her swimwear line.

For example, Emily’s been seen all summer wearing a fun dress and sneakers combo, which fans love to see because it’s such a comfortable alternative to strappy heels. She was also notably one of the celebrities that ushered in the coolness of cycling shorts along with the Kardashians, Bella Hadid, and Rita Ora.

But one thing that has stayed constant with Ratajkowski for a while is her hairstyle. Although she was photographed in a bob-cut wig just recently, she has maintained her mid-length hair in its natural state. She’s also often seen wearing large hoop earrings, and doesn’t seem to go many places without sporting her giant and glamorous engagement ring that she got from husband, Sebastian McClard.