Sean Hannity And Tucker Carlson Are ‘Prostitutes’ For Trump Administration, Says Former ‘Fox News’ Analyst

Former Fox News analyst, Lt. Col. Ralph Peters, claims that Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson are “prostitutes” for the Trump administration.

Peters made regular appearances on the cable news network to discuss military matters, but now has turned on his former network and what he sees as carrying water for the unpopular decisions of President Donald Trump. In an appearance on CNN’s Reliable Sources on Sunday, as reported by the Daily Beast, Peters took aim at two former colleagues in particular who have been fervent in their defense of Trump.

After watching clips of both Carlson and Hannity parroting Trump’s attacks on former CIA director John Brennan, Peters was asked if he believed his former colleagues were “proud of their performances.”

“The polite word is prostitutes, so we’ll just leave it that,” he replied.

Ralph Peters has been quite vocal in his criticism of Fox News since leaving the network earlier this year, both in public and private. Buzzfeed News obtained an email he sent to colleagues at the time he decided to leave the network claiming that it was no longer a sensible alternative for those seeking right-leaning views but instead a propaganda outlet for Donald Trump.

“Fox has degenerated from providing a legitimate and much-needed outlet for conservative voices to a mere propaganda machine for a destructive and ethically ruinous administration,” Peters wrote.

“Over my decade with Fox, I long was proud of the association. Now I am ashamed,” he added.

Ralph Peters had been a fit at the network in the past, offering his own conservative voice and frequently criticizing Barack Obama’s foreign policy, Buzzfeed News noted. But he has also been a consistent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and now accused Trump of being enthralled with Putin.

Ralph Peters is not the only figure within the Fox networks to criticize its treatment of Donald Trump. Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane recently said he was ashamed of the network after Tucker Carlson told viewers to ignore news outlets other than Fox News.

“If you’re looking to understand what’s actually happening in this country, always assume the opposite of whatever they’re telling you on the big news stations,” Carlson said.

MacFarlane said the statement left him feeling ashamed.

“In other words, don’t think critically, don’t consult multiple news sources, and in general, don’t use your brain. Just blindly obey Fox News,” MacFarlane wrote on Twitter. “This is fringe s**t, and it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company.”

Neither Tucker Carlson nor Sean Hannity responded to the accusation from their former colleague that they are “prostitutes” for Donald Trump’s administration.