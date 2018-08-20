Trump Foe Michael Avenatti Getting Serious About 2020 Presidential Bid, As He Makes A Visit To New Hampshire

'I believe that our party, the Democratic Party, must be a party that fights fire with fire,' Avenatti said on Sunday at a New Hampshire Democratic fundraiser.

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for former adult film actress Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump, seems to be ramping up his plans to run for president in 2020, as suggested by his recent appearance at a New Hampshire Democratic fundraiser.

According to the Associated Press, Avenatti was at the Hillsborough County Democrats’ Summer Picnic fundraiser in Greenfield, New Hampshire, on Sunday, where he spoke to attendees and suggested that his “fighting spirit” could be used as a tool against the confrontational Trump. It was also noted that Avenatti partially referenced former first lady Michelle Obama’s old slogan, saying that when Trump and his administration “[goes] low,” Democrats should “hit harder.”

This wasn’t the first time Michael Avenatti modified Michelle Obama’s “when they go low, we go high” slogan, nor the first time it was reported that he is considering a run for president. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Avenatti first teased the possibility in an interview with an Iowa publication, shortly after he spoke at a Democratic fundraising dinner and made some comments about Democrats tending to “bring nail clippers to a gunfight,” or lack preparation against Republicans such as Trump.

“The moment we are living in is grave. It is critical. Trump doesn’t have the character, the heart, the knowledge or the wisdom to be President of the United States of America,” Avenatti said during his Iowa speech.

Listen to this interview @Funder did with @MichaelAvenatti. He spoke to Avenatti about his ongoing legal battle with both Trump and Michael Cohen. They tried to silence Avenatti from talking to the press, but Avenatti crushed them in court. #DworkinReport https://t.co/mFxgI2dfcr — Jon Cooper ???? (@joncoopertweets) August 20, 2018

Fox News wrote that Michael Avenatti made similar comments during his New Hampshire speech, taking aim at Donald Trump’s perceived lack of the aforementioned qualities and making the same nail clippers-to-a-gunfight comparison. He also warned those in attendance that the president “knows how to fight” and that all Democrats who hope to win a presidential nomination in 2020 should be prepared for a “brutal, knockdown street fight” or “stay home” and let someone else go for the nomination.

“I believe that our party, the Democratic Party, must be a party that fights fire with fire. I believe we cannot be the party of turning the other cheek.”

As noted by the Associated Press, Avenatti’s recent fundraiser visits were noteworthy because the caucuses that kick off the presidential nomination process are held in Iowa and New Hampshire, with Iowa being the first presidential primary state in the U.S.

Per Fox News, Avenatti, who had also spoken at a Democratic Party event in Florida on Saturday night, will be returning to Iowa within the next few days and will be back in New Hampshire late next month.