Emily Ratajkowski Wears Sheer, Lacy Lingerie At The Dinner Table

Emily Ratajkowski shared a revealing photo on Instagram of herself wearing sheer lingerie at the dinner table.

Emily Ratajkowski shared a risque Instagram photo of herself sitting at the dinner table in sheer and lacy lingerie, captioning it “Friday night [spaghetti emoji].” Fans went totally wild for this picture, as many couldn’t believe how great she looked while others wished they could be eating the dinner with her.

The sheer portion of the lingerie left nothing to the imagination, while the pink lace accents added extra femininity to the ensemble. She’s also sporting a multi-colored crocheted scarf, which is mostly in earth tones while her outfit has super bright and fun colors.

It wasn’t all serious, either, as Emily wore an oven mitt on her right hand. In front of her are bowls of food, one of which has a ton of spaghetti. The model-actress once mentioned how much she enjoys cooking, which she thinks helps contribute to her amazing physique, detailed Harper’s Bazaar.

“You know how much salt and sugar and all of that kind of stuff you are putting in your body.

And if people wonder if Emily is on some sort of strict diet, she’s not.

She said, “I’m a carnivore. I really like to eat meat. I crave iron.”

So, in the other bowls on the dining room table, Emily might have had some sort of meat-based pasta sauce.

Emrata was seen yesterday hanging out in NYC, getting some shopping done, according to Just Jared. She wore a super cool white dress with some flat white sneakers. The dress and sneaker combo has been a huge hit this summer, as she’s photographed time and time again in the comfortable yet sexy outfits, detailed Footwear News. While it might seem obvious for some to grab heels or fancy sandals to match a summer dress, Emily has shown everyone that it’s possible to pull off some “dad shoes” with any type of dress. Every time she’s pulled off the look, however, she’s worn white sneakers. Sometimes they’re clunky and big, while other times, like in this instance, they’re more flat and basic.

She wore the white dress off-the-shoulder on the left side, but with the sleeve on the right. The sweet ruffles around the top and flowy, short skirt gave her a breezy, summery look. She also wore some chic brown-tinted sunglasses with a $3,295 Prada bag that had some stud details on the straps. Emily completed the look with some giant hoop earrings while wearing natural-looking makeup and glossy lipstick.