WWE ‘SummerSlam’ Results: Ronda Rousey Vs. Alexa Bliss, Shinsuke Nakamura Vs. Jeff Hardy

Thus far, WWE SummerSlam has thrilled fans. SummerSlam is airing live on the WWE Network and on pay-per-view. As the Inquisitr reported, Becky Lynch seemingly turned heel after she attacked the new SmackDown Women’s champion Charlotte Flair after the match, and AJ Styles was disqualified after brutally attacking Samoa Joe with a chair.

Jeff Hardy challenged Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE United States Championship at SummerSlam. These two have squared off before and thrilled audiences, and arguably, their match on Sunday night was their best one yet. Much of the WWE universe was expecting Randy Orton to interfere during this contest, and though “The Viper” did make an appearance after the bout, he did not interrupt the Intercontinental title match.

Before this contest took place, the Barclays Center crowd in Brooklyn had already seen nearly five hours of WWE action, and Nakamura and Hardy did a great job in getting the crowd fired back up. The two countered a series of one another’s moves, telling a great in-ring story of technician versus technician. Shinsuke went for his patented low blow, but this time Hardy smoothly backed away, causing “The Artist’s” dirty tactic to fail. Hardy attempted to hit Nakamura with a Swanton bomb on the edge of the apron, but Shinsuke moved, and Jeff brutally hit the apron and crashed to the ringside floor.

For the finish, Nakamura rolled Hardy back in the ring, and he successfully hit the Kinshasa for the three-count to retain. After the contest, Orton’s music hit. Randy teased attacking Hardy, but instead, he walked back up the ramp in disgust.

In what many WWE fans feel should have been the main event, Ronda Rousey challenged Alexa Bliss for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. Natalya was in “Rowdy” Ronda’s corner, and the pair received a huge ovation from the crowd. The match started off as expected, with Bliss being completely pummeled by the former UFC Bantamweight champion. Bliss left the ring in fear, and Rousey sat down on the mat and covered her eyes, taunting the WWE Raw Women’s champion to come in the ring and fight.

Alexa Bliss landed a couple of shots to Rousey’s head, but this only made Rousey angrier, and she landed a couple of stiff judo throws on the champion. Ronda Rousey looked confident in the ring, and she completely dominated this match. After delivering some more punishment to “Little Miss Bliss,” Ronda signaled to the Brooklyn crowd that it was over. Rousey then locked in her famed armbar, and seconds later, Alexa Bliss tapped out. Ronda Rousey made history at SummerSlam, as she is the first woman to ever hold a UFC title and a WWE championship.

Both of these SummerSlam contests were well received by fans, and the WWE is booking Ronda Rousey as the dominate athlete that she is.