‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Finally Gets His Memory Back

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week ahead reveal that there will be a very emotional storyline in store for Will Horton (Chandler Massey).

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans are in for a very dramatic week, which will revolve around the wedding of Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) and her longtime love, John Black (Drake Hogestyn).

However, Will Horton will also be front and center this week as something finally jars his memory loose, and he remembers the life he had in Salem before his shocking death at the hands of Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), and resurrection by Dr. Rolf (William Utay).

In a brand new extended preview for this week’s events on Days of Our Lives, the promo reveals that there will be so much going on in Salem, but one major thing that happens is that Will will finally get his memory back.

“I remember my love for you,” Will is seen telling his former husband, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) in the promo.

“The return of one man’s long lost memory,” the announcer teases, while showing clips of Sonny and Will’s past wedding.

Meanwhile, the rest of the preview shows Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) throwing a baseball into the face of his father, John Black, and John sporting a nasty looking black eye just before his wedding ceremony.

Days of Our Lives fans will also see Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) and Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) seemingly face off again and Jen blasts her enemy for wearing white at another woman’s wedding.

“For your information this is pearl,” Eve tells her.

The promo also promises “surprise guests” as they show the images of Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer), Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison), Kristen DiMera, who is now being played by actress Stacy Haiduk, and Days of Our Lives fan favorite, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney).

The video clip also reveals images of a man wearing a tuxedo who crashes the wedding with his face bandaged up. There has been a lot of speculation among Days of Our Lives fans about who the man could be, including the possible return of EJ DiMera, however it seems that it is Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) under there, and that it is all apart of a bad dream Marlena will have before her wedding day.

The promo also promises that “someone won’t be going home,” as images of Kristen and Sami pointing guns at one another is seen.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.