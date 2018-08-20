NBA Rumors: Stephen Curry Reacts On Durant-McCollum Feud And GSW’s Acquisition Of DeMarcus Cousins

Despite the creation of numerous “Super Teams,” the Golden State Warriors are still the top favorite to win the NBA championship title in the upcoming 2018-19 NBA season. It is easy to understand why most people are already expecting the Warriors to take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the third consecutive year. After winning back-to-back NBA championship titles, the Warriors managed to bring back their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green.

The reigning NBA champions also got stronger with the acquisition of All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins in the recent free agency. Though Cousins is expected to spend most of the 2018-19 NBA season recovering from an injury, the Warriors could enter the Western Conference Playoffs 2019 with a starting lineup featuring five NBA All-Stars. In a recent appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast (h/t Give Me Sport), Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry talked about how Cousins’ arrival in Golden State can affect their performance next season.

“He can really take his time and get right. But, when I look at just the opportunity that comes past January, February, whenever he comes back, to the playoffs, it gives us a whole new dynamic. And whatever type of DeMarcus shows up—I know he expects to be back to fully 100 percent and we do too—[he] gives us a new dimension that we haven’t had before, a guy that can actually go get a bucket on the block. We can have guys, shooters around him.”

Daryl Morey 'really curious' to see the Warriors with DeMarcus Cousins: 'Gonna be interesting' https://t.co/yBVQF9WyP2 pic.twitter.com/g7sJw2d7Ep — GSW Dubnation (@gswdubnation_) August 16, 2018

Stephen Curry believes the Warriors will need to make some adjustments now that another All-Star has joined their team. However, Curry is confident that DeMarcus Cousins can make himself fit with the Warriors like what Kevin Durant did when he first came in the Bay Area.

Cousins’ decision to join the reigning NBA champions is undeniably one of the biggest headlines of the 2018 NBA offseason. It is also one of the reasons why the feud between Kevin Durant and C.J. McCollum started this summer when the Portland Trail Blazers superstar expressed his frustration with the Warriors’ acquisition of Cousins. Durant fired back, saying there’s no reason to be upset about Cousins’ move. He also told McCollum that the Trail Blazers are not going to win the NBA championship title next season.

Bill Simmons asked Stephen Curry about the ongoing dispute between McCollum and KD. The 30-year-old point guard believes the McCollum-Durant feud is just “pure entertainment.”