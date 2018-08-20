Candace Cameron Bure Shares Honest Review Of Menstrual Cups

Actress Candace Cameron Bure got real about menstrual cups when she shared her honest review.

The Fuller House actress took to Instagram to share her review via both a video on her account as well as her Instagram stories. She shared the video with the caption, “Ladies (and supportive gents), I tried a menstrual cup for the first time this month. Wanna hear my thoughts? Watch this, except there’s WAY more on my Instastory! This is not sponsored, just talking woman to woman, because I’m very open that way. I’ll be reposting it on my Instastory highlights in case you miss it in real time. Happy periods.”

The answer to if Cameron Bure liked the menstrual cups was a resounding yes. She said, “How did I like the menstrual cup? I loved it. I loved it.”

Like many women, she didn’t really know that they even existed as an option for sanitary supplies until recently. When she initially heard about the product, she did not think it would be for her. However, after many followers recommended it, she decided to give it a try, and from the sounds of things, the 42-year-old mother of three — Natasha Bure, Maksim Valerievich Bure, and Lev Valerievich Bure — won’t be returning to her old way of doing things for her period anytime soon.

While Cameron Bure revealed that the post was not a sponsored post, a menstrual cup brand would do well to snap her up as a spokesperson as soon as possible. She took the time to answer a multitude of questions from her followers with grace and compassion.

She reported that she used the cup during vigorous exercise with no problems. Plus, she said she also filmed an episode of “Fuller House” during her first full day of trying out the new to her product, which many consider being both comfortable and environmentally friendly. Plus, given the fact that menstrual cups are typically reusable, they’re also easy on the wallet, which is good since many women need to use sanitary supplies monthly.

Cameron Bure also declared, “I’m not going back to tampons.”

Like many menstrual products, the cup comes with considerations as well. They should be sanitized after each wear, and women should not wear them for longer than six hours or overnight.

The actress encouraged her female followers to research to find out if a menstrual cup is a good option for them. She told them to ask her questions if they did not have anybody in their lives to discuss such things with.

“If you don’t have anyone in your life to talk about this with, Mamma Candice is here!”