Princess Diana From Beyond The Grave Supposedly Advised Meghan Markle To ‘Visit Her Dad’ According To Psychics

Psychic twins Terry and Linda Jamison have a message for Meghan Markle from Princess Diana.

The family feud between Meghan Markle and her family seems to be getting more complicated by the day. And now, the “Psychic twins” Terry and Linda Jamison have something new to add to the mix: a message for the Duchess from Princess Diana. The twins, also known as “Nostradamus in Stilettos,” say that ghosts take control of their hands and messages are relayed to them through writing. They make some bold claims, like Meghan should “visit her dad” Thomas, according to the Daily Star.

The identical twins said that Princess Diana has strong feelings about her son Harry and her new bride, saying the following.

“My heart goes out to [Harry and Meghan]. This is not an easy time. Her father is hurt, but he is causing much of this turmoil himself. He may be jealous of Meghan’s mother Doria because of her closeness to Meghan.”

However, the messages weren’t just directed towards Meghan. The psychics said that Diana has some advice for Thomas.

“If he wants to stay in close contact, he should draw the line and avoid any interviews with the press at all… Otherwise, it will erode their connection completely and blow up any hopes of a relationship with his daughter.”

From Thomas’ latest series of interviews, however, it doesn’t seem too probable that he would heed such a warning.

Princess Diana's former bodyguard slams Prince Harry for not protecting Meghan Markle's father. https://t.co/bMljfHMWDB — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 18, 2018

The entire Markle family, including dad Thomas, two half-siblings, and an uncle have all spoken out to media about how terrible the Duchess is. Thomas has been quite busy clarifying all of the misconceptions and rumors about his character, while half-sister Samantha posts incendiary Twitter messages on a regular basis.

So far, there’s been a lot of finger-pointing about who is to blame for the family fiasco. Some blame Thomas, others blame Harry, while some people think that Meghan ought to reach out to her dad.

Meghan Markle will be just 150 miles from dad Thomas when she jets to see mum https://t.co/AHLQhImmdF pic.twitter.com/xOTgqyK5JM — Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) August 19, 2018

The psychic twins became known after they prophesied 9/11. They also claim to have contact with Michael Jackson, and made some dire predictions for 2018. From ISIS attacks in Europe to lone wolf and terror group attacks, the twins had some bad news, detailed the Daily Star.

“Terror groups – and lone wolves inspired by them – will be focusing on markets, shopping centres, places of worship, schools, sporting events, hotels, concert venues and airports. Transport systems will be targeted as well. Airport and train plots are in progress in several major cities.”

Additionally, they predicted crazy weather patterns, saying that “There will be extreme weather globally, including superstorms, typhoons, hurricanes, and massive flooding.”

One thing they didn’t predict correctly though, was the North Korea-U.S. relations. The twins believed that “We see Kim Jong-un continuing to recklessly threaten Trump with nuclear attack.” This has ended thanks to the summit between the two world leaders, however the long-term relations between the two countries remains to be seen.