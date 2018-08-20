‘Big Brother 20’ Week 8 Spoilers: Kaycee Clark Questions JC Mounduix

JC is the only houseguest to not sit on the block this season.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 20.

Week 8 is in full swing in the Big Brother house, and it might just be the most twisted of all. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Faysal Shafaat was crowned as the Week 8 Head of Household and nominated Brett Robinson and Scottie Salton for eviction. Brett ended up winning the Power of Veto and is likely to remove himself from the block tomorrow when the Veto ceremony takes place.

For the last 24 hours, Faysal has been debating who to put on the block as a replacement nominee when Brett removes himself. Angela Rummans and Kaycee Clark are the two obvious replacements, but within the last few hours, Sam Bledsoe’s name has been mentioned as well. Sam pitched a wild idea to Faysal to nominate his ride-or-die Haleigh Broucher, which the Inquisitr reported on earlier today.

One name that has not been mentioned is JC Mounduix. The Miami dancer has remained a close friend of Faysal throughout the season, despite working with the “Level 6” alliance for most of the game. JC is the only houseguest who has not been nominated for eviction this season and seems to fly under the radar each and every week.

Sam almost nominated JC in Week 4 as a replacement nominee, but she immediately changed her mind when JC choked up and asked her not to in the middle of a meeting.

Kaycee has finally taken notice to the way JC has floated through the game and made a comment to her “Level 6” alliance members that fans of Big Brother are applauding.

Live feeds Twitter account @BB_Updates documented Kaycee’s recent comment online.

“Why doesnt he put JC’s a** up? He hasnt been on the block yet and everyone loves him,” she commented to Angela and Tyler Crispen.

Kaycee was referring to Faysal’s upcoming replacement nominee and mirrored a sentiment Big Brother fans have been yelling online for weeks.

While he appears to be playing a good game, JC will be in for a rude awakening when the numbers in the house dwindle down to five players. The “Level 6” alliance which has used JC all season will turn on the dancer immediately once the rest of the house is eliminated and JC will find himself in the jury and not sitting in one of the two chairs on finale night.

