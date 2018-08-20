Khloe Kardashian Says She Was Scared To Gain Too Much Weight During Pregnancy

Khloe Kardashian opened up about not wanting to gain too much weight during her pregnancy during Sunday night’s brand new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

According to an August 19 report by Pop Culture, Khloe Kardashian was seen explaining to her older sister, Kim Kardashian, that she didn’t want to gain a ton of weight, because she was scared of having a huge baby, especially since she’s tall and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, is a large NBA player.

Khloe went on to reveal that she had only gained about 11 pounds by the time she hit the five month mark of her pregnancy, and revealed that she had been continuing her workouts and healthy habits per the advice of her doctor.

“What I’m scared about is the doctor and I have talked, and since [boyfriend Tristan Thompson] and I are both big, and his mom has had C-sections, because all of her kids were big, most likely I’m going to have a big baby. [The doctor] wants me to gain a reasonable amount of weight, nothing too crazy.”

The show cut to a scene of Khloe Kardashian with her OBGYN, who told her that she would like her to gain less than ten pounds by the time she was 20 weeks pregnant.

“I don’t want you to gain more than— I mean ideally, if you could do 8 lbs., 20 weeks. Your partner is tall and big — I’m just worried that if you gain too much weight, you’re going to have have a — Huge baby,” Khloe interrupted, to which the doctor replied with a nod.

Later, Kardashian told the camera that she wanted to avoid having a C-section and go through her pregnancy and child birth as “natural” as she possibly could. Khloe revealed that everyone in her family had natural births, and that she would like to follow suit.

Kim Kardashian told her sister not to worry about childbirth, to which Khloe stated that she wouldn’t worry to much about it, but that it was “scary” to think about.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, told the cameras that she thought her daughter’s weight worries stem from being self conscious about her weight in her younger years.

Kris revealed that Khloe had worked so hard in the past couple of years to get her body so toned and healthy, that she may be worried about getting too out of shape during and after the pregnancy.

Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her daughter True in April during a natural birth. The baby weighed in at 6 pounds, 13 ounces.