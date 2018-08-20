Bella Hadid Enjoys A Lazy Sunday In The Pool In Tiny Black Bikini

The model earned plenty of praise from fans for her amazing bikini body.

Bella Hadid is spending her Sunday the best way she knows how — lounging in the pool with a tiny black bikini.

The model shared a picture on Instagram of her outing on Sunday, showing off her amazing body in the pool. The picture gained some viral attention — getting tens of thousands of likes in just a few minutes — along with plenty of supportive comments from her fans.

“Love it!” one commented.

“Goddess” wrote another.

The relaxing Sunday dip in the pool comes during what’s been a very busy time for Bella Hadid. As one of the most in-demand models in the world right now, she has been jetting all over the world for modeling gigs, and often sharing some of the work on her Instagram page.

And when she’s not modeling for some of the world’s top brands, Bella Hadid is a fixture on the celebrity news circuit. Her love life has garnered quite a bit of attention, especially her recent reunion with singer The Weeknd.

As W magazine noted, the on-again, off-again couple appears to be back on after Bella took a private jet to Chicago to watch Weeknd perform at Lollapalooza.

“Both posted to their Instagram stories with the reckless abandon of a couple that is, once again, for real—the Weeknd uploading a video of a plane taking off while Hadid watched, and Hadid posting a photo of the musician on his way to the Lollapalooza stage (captioned with the black heart and crown emojis), and then adding two videos taken backstage during his set. (And you don’t let just anyone hang out in the wings during a festival performance.)”

Sunday???? A post shared by ???? (@bellahadid) on Aug 19, 2018 at 6:21pm PDT

The picture Bella shared this weekend actually came after a modeling campaign where fans said the 21-year-old supermodel looked “unrecognizable” because of the heavy touching up. As The Sun noted, the pictures came from a campaign for Versace and were shot last month by photographer Steven Meisel. In the picture, Bella posed alongside Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell and male model Joao Knorr, and fans could barely recognize Hadid.

The picture led many to chide Versace for what appeared to be some heavy-handed editing, which left the normally striking Hadid difficult to even distinguish.

“It doesn’t look like her AT ALL,” one commenter wrote.

While the picture left many fans scratching there heads, was no mistaking Bella Hadid in her black bikini during her Sunday dip in the pool.