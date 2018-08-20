‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Hints Charlie Sheen Will Make An Appearance On Upcoming Season

Sheen's ex-wife, Denise Richards, has recently joined the cast.

Denise Richards has recently announced she will be joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its ninth season. The mother-of-three will appear alongside Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, and Dorit Kemsley on one of Bravo’s most popular reality series to date. It’s difficult to mention Denise these days without associating her with her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, who she had a tumultuous relationship with. The two are on better terms now after their divorce in 2005 and share two children together, Sam Sheen and Lola Rose Sheen.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Charlie admitted he would be tuning into RHOBH despite never watching the show before in the past. The Hot Shots actor joked about his ex-wife not actually living in Beverly Hills, before noting he would definitely be watching Season 9.

Now it appears that Charlie may actually be showing up on Season 9 himself if Kyle Richards’ recent comments hold water. TMZ caught up with the American Woman producer at LAX and asked her if fans could expect a cameo from the actor on the upcoming season.

“I think possibly. I think we might have a little peek into that,” she told the paparazzi when asked about his appearance.

Kyle Richards Hints Charlie Sheen May Be on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' https://t.co/BTtfFyFI1p — TMZ (@TMZ) August 19, 2018

When asked if he was going to be crazy on the show, Kyle laughed it off.

“Charlie Sheen will not be holding a diamond,” she joked back.

The RHOBH women were spotted earlier this week traveling to the Bahamas, and Kyle was wearing the same outfit as when she was questioned by TMZ.

With the exception of Erika Girardi, all the RHOBH ladies have featured their children and their fathers on the show. Denise is likely to follow suit, hence why fans might get a glimpse of her life with Charlie.

Denise is excited to be joining the newest season of RHOBH as the seventeenth housewife of the franchise.

“I am looking forward to spending time with all the ladies," the actress shared. #RHOBHhttps://t.co/5esNKjDpxm — Bravotv (@Bravotv) August 18, 2018

“I am so excited to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as I am a huge fan of the show,” she admitted to Us Weekly. “I am looking forward to spending time with all the ladies … and hopefully meeting Boy George!”

The mother-of-three also expressed her excitement on Twitter after Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen welcomed her to the Beverly Hills bunch.

“Thank you!! Thrilled to be part of this wild journey,” she tweeted with a smooch emoji.

RHOBH Season 9 currently has no premiere date, but all previous seasons have debuted in either November or December.