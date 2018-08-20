Nokia 9 Launch Reportedly Teased As Company Promises The ‘Most Awaited Phone’ Of 2018

It may have been years since Nokia was last considered a force to be reckoned with in the smartphone space, but the company is still a leading manufacturer of “feature phones,” or more affordable, less sophisticated handsets mostly aimed at consumers from emerging markets. Despite all that, the Nokia 9 is rumored to be making its debut soon as a flagship device like the Samsung Galaxy S9 and iPhone X, and the company appears to have teased the new phone’s imminent arrival in a recent tweet, according to recent reports.

On Friday, Android Authority wrote that the Nokia Mobile Twitter account shared a teaser image hinting at a smartphone launch event in the coming days. The photo simply showed a silhouette of a large phone, with the words “Get ready to unveil the most awaited phone” above the device, and a caption specifying that Nokia will be holding an event on Tuesday, August 21 and asking people to “stay tuned for more.” The company added the hashtag “#BringItOn” toward the end of the caption to further hype the unveiling of the device in the teaser image.

Although the teaser did not provide any clues as to whether the Nokia 9 will be unveiled on Tuesday, Android Authority wrote that there’s a good chance the purported flagship phone will indeed be revealed on that day, given how the device is rumored to be released sometime in September. TechRadar, however, speculated that the lack of leaks and rumors has been rather peculiar, and a possible sign that Nokia might be revealing something completely different during Tuesday’s event.

We are thrilled to bring you the Nokia smartphones event for one of the most awaited phones on Tuesday 21st August. Stay tuned for more! #Nokiamobile #BringItOn pic.twitter.com/LXgnzguDvm — Nokia Mobile (@Nokiamobile) August 16, 2018

Regardless of when the Nokia 9 will be arriving, the phone is expected to come with basic specifications that could rival the Samsung Galaxy S9 in the Android market. These include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, a 5.7-inch curved screen, dual-lens front and rear cameras, and a 3,800 mAh battery. Information on the device’s selling features is largely unavailable, but TechRadar wrote that the Nokia 9 might come with a water-resistant design and metal body. Android Authority also hinted at a notched display and in-screen fingerprint sensor but warned that such features have yet to be confirmed as official.

While Nokia was at one point among the world’s leaders in smartphone market share, the company has long since fallen behind Apple, Samsung, and other phone makers. According to NokiaMob, Nokia only had a 1.1 percent global market share in the first quarter of 2018, based on statistics from Counterpoint Research, but was also among the fastest growing brands during that quarter after posting an increase in market share from the fourth quarter of 2017.