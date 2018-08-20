Aubrey O’Day Thrills Fans With Shocking New Danity Kane Reunion Tour Announcement

Aubrey O’Day recently announced a brand new tour along with what looks like a Danity Kane, DK3, reunion.

Since her July 4 release of “White Hot Lies” with her Dumblonde bandmate Shannon Bex, fans of O’Day’s music have clamored for more. Last week she took to Instagram to give her followers what they wanted — a brand new tour with a brand new era.

O’Day shared an image featuring herself, Bex, and Dawn Richard. She captioned it, “Dawn. Dumblonde. DK3 new albums, new era, grown us. don’t miss it. ticket link in bio. #theuniverseisundefeatedTour.”

Her next post showed the bandmates again with the words, “VIP on sale now!..going live on ig in 5.”

The band even launched a new Danity Kane website. The group came out of MTV’s show Making The Band. Since then, they’ve broken up and reunited several times. In between reunions, Bex and O’Day formed Dumblonde, which also created music that hit the charts.

According to E! News Online, O’Day said, “We have been through a journey of a lot of ups and downs but on any journey, ya know, it requires the people involved to not be willing to let go of each other and that’s what we’re on so, we’re super grateful to be back in each other’s lives. To have survived the last round and truly come together as sisters and do it for ourselves and also for the fans.”

Despite the new DK3 The Universe Is Undefeated tour, O’Day reported that Dumblonde still has a new album, which will release soon. The new tour will feature both Dumblonde music as well as stuff from Richard’s solo career. O’Day said, “We’re actually doing a combination of our solo project which is Dumblonde, we have our second album coming out soon, so we’re doing a combination of our album. Dawn is going to be doing her solo performances from her solo album and then together we’re going to come back together, DK3, and also be performing Danity Kane songs that all the fans love. So you’re getting the best of all of our worlds, solo worlds and group worlds.”

All these details came hot on the heels of Omarosa Manigault Newman revealing details of O’Day’s 2011 affair with now first son Donald Trump Jr. when she appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice, as the Inquisitr recently reported. In her book Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, Omarosa detailed that O’Day shared “dirty texts” between herself and Trump Jr. with her when they were filming the show together.