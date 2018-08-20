Steve Bannon Says Republicans Will Get ‘Smoked’ In Midterms, Unless They Change Strategy

'You can’t look at this as a midterm and you can’t run it out of the traditional Republican playbook. If you do that, you’re going to get smoked.'

During a Sunday interview with the Associated Press, the former White House Chief Strategist for Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, argued that the Republican Party needs to change its strategy as soon as possible, in order to beat Democrats in this fall’s midterms.

According to Bannon, if elections were held today, the Republicans would lose. And since the Democrats would win, Donald Trump’s impeachment would be on the table, and actively pursued. There is still time for the GOP to turn the situation around, but Republicans need to act quick, he said.

“You can’t look at this as a midterm and you can’t run it out of the traditional Republican playbook. If you do that, you’re going to get smoked.”

Instead of approaching the midterms in a traditional way, the Republicans should focus on turning out Trump supporters, and since it is “too late” to persuade, and campaign, turnout should be the main objective.

“This is not about persuasion. It’s too late to persuade anybody. We’re 90 days away from this election. This is all about turnout and what I call base-plus.”

In an effort to aid the Republican Party in achieving this goal, Bannon launched Citizens of the American Republic, an initiative also meant to protect Donald Trump from impeachment. Bannon, as AP noted, was fired from his White House post, and his relationship with the president seems to have deteriorated, but, clearly, Bannon remains loyal to Trump.

As the Inquisitr recently reported, the former executive chairman of Breitbart News slammed the Koch Brothers’ network, telling the Kochs to “shut up and get with the program,” defending his former boss from criticism the influential mega-donors have lately been showering him with.

AP Interview: Here's how Steve Bannon wants to rally GOP voters to help save Republican House majority. https://t.co/yPG5w2ovvY — The Associated Press (@AP) August 20, 2018

In June, as BBC reported, the billionaire brothers launched a multi-year campaign meant to combat Donald Trump’s tariffs, via lobbying, and grassroots campaigns. For Bannon, however, the tariffs Donald Trump has imposed, and the trade wars he continues to escalate, are a given, if America wants to stay number one.

“We don’t have a choice. We either win the economic war with China or we’re going to be a secondary, a tertiary power,” he told AP.

When asked about Donald Trump’s so-called “culture wars,” the president’s attacks on women, and minorities, Bannon responded that the American people should “separate out the signal from the noise,” describing Trump’s antics as his “house style.”

According to Bannon, Donald Trump should have shut down the government when he had the chance to, since the maneuver would “galvanize the populist right,” ensuring a midterm victory for the Republican Party.