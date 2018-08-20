Watch Crystal Palace Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Start Time, English Premier League ‘Monday Night Football’

Liverpool looks for another big win on Monday when they travel to London to face last season's 11th-place finisher, Crystal Palace.

After getting off to a thumping start with a 4-0 pounding of West Ham United at Anfield on the English Premier League opening weekend, as Sky Sports reported, last season’s UEFA Champions League finalists Liverpool will hope to keep their momentum going when they travel south to London. They will meet Crystal Palace in the first EPL Monday night match of the 2018-2019 season, a game that will live stream from Selhurst Park.

Liverpool’s Sengalese star, Sadio Mane, scored a pair against West Ham while Mohammed Salah and Daniel Sturridge, coming on as a substitute, put one each into the back of the net as Jurgen Klopp’s side got their new league campaign off to a fast start. But Palace, last season’s 11th place finisher on the Premier League table, also got off to a flying start, with a convincing 2-0 victory over Fulham.

Crystal Palace fans will also be keeping an eye on Ivorian Wilfried Zaha, who signed a new five-year deal with the Eagles just a week ago, after being the subject of interest from several clubs in the transfer window. He now needs just one goal in the striped jersey of Crystal Palace to make him the club’s all-time leading Premier League goal scorer, according to Sky Sports.

Sadio Mane scored a brace for Liverpool in the club’s season opener last weekend. Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool English Premier League Monday match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. British Summer Time on Monday, August 20, at Selhurst Park football ground in London, England. In the United States, that start time will be 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 21.

The Monday Night EPL clash promises to deliver on the promise of goals, as Crystal Palace Manager Roy Hodgson promises that his team will play an attacking style against the high-flying visitors from the northeast. Hodgson himself endured a brief and tumultuous stay at Liverpool, lasting only six months in 2010 and early 2011, as the Liverpool Echo recalled.

“It’s no way going to be a case of us just accepting we cannot beat them, so therefore we will just defend against them. We’ve got the treat it the same way as the Fulham game,” Hodgson said, as quoted by Football London. “When we have the ball we’ll try and use the gifts that we have in forward positions as we’ve got some players that teams will be concerned about.”

Wilfried Zaha needs just one goal to set a Crystal Palace club record. Christopher Lee / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool English Premier League “Monday Night Football” match, go to NBC Sports Live Extra, or download the NBC Sports Live Extra app for mobile devices and on set-top devices such as the Roku and Apple TV. The NBC Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials.

However, there is a way for EPL fans to watch the first Monday game of the 2018-2019 Premier League season stream live for free without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package such as Sling TV or YouTube TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool match live stream for free.

In the United Kingdom, the Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool confrontation will live stream via Sky Sports NOW TV service, while in India, Hotstar will live stream the first English Premier League Monday match of the new season.