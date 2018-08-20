Hailey Baldwin Shares Rare Photo Snuggled Up With Justin Bieber

Hailey has kept her relationship with Justin somewhat private on social media, until now.

Hailey Baldwin shared a new photo to her Instagram page Sunday evening snuggled up next to her fiancé Justin Bieber. Fans were delighted to come across the photo on their feeds, as it’s not usual of the model to post a PDA photo with her man.

Justin and Hailey are snuggled up on a boat together, both sporting hoodies and shorts suggesting a somewhat chilly day on the water. Hailey is sitting in her fiance’s lap, and Justin has his face pressed up against his future wife as the duo smiles joyfully together. Also on display in the photo is Hailey’s impressive engagement ring which boasts one large diamond. Little details are known of the stunning ring, but Marie Claire reported it cost about a half a million dollars and is somewhere in the measurement of six to ten carats.

Hailey captioned the rare new photo with three simple words, “absolute best friend.” The photo was liked over 1 million times in under an hour, making it one of her most popular photos to date in such a short period of time. The photo also has over 24,000 comments, most of which contain heart emojis from adoring fans while others expressed their jealousy.

Celebrities appeared to love the photo just as much as fans did and shared their enjoyment with a double-tap. Chrissy Teigen, Millie Bobby Brown, Jessica Alba, Kris Jenner, Delilah Belle, Bella Hadid, Reese Witherspoon, and Kim Kardashian West all liked the photo within the first hour of its posting.

Hailey’s last Instagram photo with Justin came over a month ago when she shared an image boarding a private plane with the singer. There was no interaction between the duo in the picture, but it still received over 2.6 million likes from fans. The model’s timeline mostly consists of modeling shots, and adorable throwback photos with her famous father, Stephen Baldwin.

Justin has shared three photos of himself alongside Hailey on his own Instagram page, with the first being a confirmation of their engagement back in July. His most recent photo with her came just four days ago and featured the couple hand-in-hand out and about. Without even captioning the photo, Justin’s post earned well over 5 million likes and tens of thousands of comments.

For now, there is no set date on the upcoming wedding for Hailey and Justin but it’s rumored to happen next year and not sooner, as previously expected.