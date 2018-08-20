Michael Buble Opens Up The ‘Hell’ Of His Son’s Illness & Falling In Love With His Wife All Over Again

The crooner says the experience gave him a clarity and perspective he has never had before.

Learning that his son, Noah, had been diagnosed with liver cancer, was life-changing for Michael Buble.

People reported that the crooner learned the news about his son, who was 3-years-old at the time, through a text he received from his wife Luisana Lopilato right before going on stage in London. The 42-year-old recently described the months spent getting Noah through his illness as “hell,” but he says that once they got through to the other side, life changed once again, this time for the better.

“Food never tasted so good, music never sounded so good, my relationship with my family… all of it.”

The experience also took Buble’s relationship with his wife to a new level. “My wife and I, we got happy, we fell in love again,” he said, after going through an experience that brought out the worst and the best in each of them.

Buble said that the experience gave him a clarity he had never experienced before.

“Things got very clear for me, very quickly. I live with no fear now. I’ve been to hell.”

People retorted that the new perspective impacted how the singer now looks at his music career as well. Buble describes it now as “this wonderful bonus on top of a life that is already fulfilled.” That doesn’t mean, however, that he isn’t going to work hard to deliver his best to his fans, it just means that he isn’t going to obsess over reviews or “put my name into Google” like he used to.

Michael Bublé & His Wife Luisana Lopilato 'Fell in Love Again' After 'Hell' of Son's Health Battle https://t.co/fe0y5gSzF4 — People (@people) August 18, 2018

One blessing the couple experienced following Noah’s recovery was news that Luisana was pregnant again, this time with a girl. She had always wanted a little girl, so Buble says “that was huge for her.” While it wasn’t something they planned, it brought them overwhelming happiness.

The couple now has three children – Noah (who will turn five later this month), 2-year-old Elias, and little Vida (the Spanish word for “life”) who was born less than a month ago. Luisana shared a black-and-white photo of the infant’s arm to Instagram with a Spanish caption that, translate to English says this.

“How to explain that our heart explodes with love? That there’s not enough hours in a day to think about it. I thank God for making us this gift of life and happiness! Because looking in her eyes is looking at heaven itself!… We love you to infinity and beyond. We waited for you not only to grow as a family … you gave us light, hope, you are and will be our souls’ life.”

Buble says that nothing comes before his family and the health of his children. It’s something he and Luisana will have to keep foremost in their minds as they figure out “the best way to tour as a family.”