WWE News: Finn Balor Believes Roman Reigns Is ‘One Of The All-Time Greats’ Of Professional Wrestling

Reigns may be one of the most hated stars in WWE, but fan favorite Balor thinks he is already a true great.

For years, fans have sat in the stands at WWE events to boo Roman Reigns out of the building over and over again. Many have wondered why the company continues to put him in the main event and shove him down their throats, but it just keeps on happening. Past superstars have stepped up to defend Reigns and throw their support their way, but now, Finn Balor is stating that Reigns may actually be one of the best ever.

Roman Reigns has been the superstar that WWE has had in the main event scene for the last four or five years, and there is no end in sight for that. Fans have spoken out against this move and tried to boo him, silence him, and show their displeasure toward the former world champion.

No matter what, Triple H and Vince McMahon have left him in that spotlight position and WWE Hall of Famers have often spoken out in defense of Reigns. It isn’t often that your peers will speak up for such a thing, but Finn Balor believes that it is necessary.

Balor was recently interviewed by Sky Sports as WWE has prepared for SummerSlam, and he spoke of his upcoming match with Baron Corbin. Along with that, Balor wanted to let the world know just what he thinks of the former member of The Shield.

WWE

At SummerSlam, Reigns is facing Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship, and he’s going in with the full support of Fin Balor.

“I don’t get it. He’s probably one of the hardest working people in WWE, he looks great, he’s professional, a great talker and behind everything, a great person.”

Balor was far from done, though. The first-ever WWE Universal Champion went on to say that Reigns is great in the ring and backstage as he helps a lot of other superstars.

“He’s great behind the scenes, he will help you with anything you want and he’s always polite. He was great to me when I first came into WWE and he continues to help me today.”

He went on to say something that some superstars never hear, even after their career is over.

“I can’t speak of anything but greatness for Roman Reigns, he’s one of the all-time greats.”

Of course, there are going to be those who disagree with Finn Balor and his opinion of Roman Reigns, but everyone is entitled to their own thoughts. The fans will continue to express their feelings in the form of thunderous ovations, extreme heat, or dead silence at every WWE wrestling event they attend. Perhaps, one day, some of them may change their minds, but being called one of the “greats” by someone such as Balor is compliment enough.