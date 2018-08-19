Lily Aldridge Reveals Second Pregnancy With Bikini Selfie That Shows Off Her Baby Bump

Aldridge's first child is 6-year-old Dixie Pearl Followill who she calls her "best friend."

Victoria’s Secret model Lily Aldridge revealed she is pregnant with her second child on Sunday. The American beauty added the simple caption “SURPRISE” to a photo of herself in a bikini with her baby bump in full view. Judging by the look on her face, Lily is thrilled with the news. She glowed with a smile on her face as she stood in water on a beach wearing a black and gold patterned bikini.

Aldridge’s first child is a girl, 6-year-old Dixie Pearl Followill. The father of both of her children is Kings of Leon lead vocalist Caleb Followill to whom Lily has been married for seven years. Fans rejoiced with her with comments like “Congrats!!!” and “Take care and be safe w your lil one Mama.”

Some famous friends of Aldridge chimed in as well. Kendall Jenner commented, “Yayyyyyyy” followed by a string of black heart emojis. Fellow Victoria’s Secret model Karlie Kloss cheered, “So excited for you mama lily!!!!!” And Nick Jonas posted two praise hand emojis.

In a March interview with Porter, the swimsuit model raved about being a mother and her relationship with daughter Dixie. She told the magazine that getting Dixie ready for school is her favorite thing to do. Her little family has made a home in Nashville, Tennessee, where she enjoys doing things like science experiments with her girl. The two have a very close relationship.

“My daughter is my best friend and the only person that I want to hang out with. We like to go to the park, where there’s an amazing science center. She loves science.”

Aldridge also talked about how much she values her privacy, which means she’s very particular about what she shares on social media. It’s also why she was among the last models to jump on the social media band wagon. While she understands the value of being open and real with fans, she tries to achieve the difficult balance of protecting her personal life. She also admitted that she has been hurt by judgmental comments about photos that are taken of her.

Lily commented about the first time paparazzi published photos of her, saying, “… reading what people were saying about me broke my heart. They were saying these horrible things; horrible, horrible things to say to a lady. I was just walking down the street!” It helped reshape how Aldridge thinks about the things people say about her appearance.

“It shifts the way you think when your photo is taken – you start to wonder what the photographers’ motivations are, what people are going to say… So the older I get, I just try not to take it personally, but I am still working on that. I never reply but often want to so bad!”

Lily Aldridge is a California girl, born in Santa Monica, but she attended high school in London. Her first modeling job was at the age of 16 for Abercrombie & Fitch. Her parents are English artist Alan Aldridge and Playboy Playmate of the Month Laura Lyons. All three of Lily’s siblings are involved in fashion. Her half-sister Saffron Aldridge modeled for Ralph Lauren for several years in the ’90s. Her half-brother Miles Aldridge is a fashion photographer, and her sister Ruby Aldridge was the face of Marc by Marc Jacobs.