Ireland Baldwin ‘Disobeys’ Daddy Alec With Another Sexy Swimsuit Pic

The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger seemingly thumbs her nose at her disapproving dad.

Ireland Baldwin doesn’t seem to care about her dad’s opinion of her Instagram photos. In fact, she’s seemingly thumbing her nose at him with a new swimsuit pic taken in the desert. The 22-year-old model and actress posted yet another sexy swimsuit shot, just one day after her famous father denounced a racy image of her straddling a motorcycle while wearing a skimpy black bikini.

For her latest pose, Ireland posed in a black and white polka dotted one piece with cowboy boots, pulling the bottom forward just enough to expose an upper thigh tattoo. The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger captioned the pic with: “A little @solidandstriped in the desert.”

Instagram commenters immediately began to speculate that Ireland’s dad is probably mad at her—again.

“Didn’t your papa say ‘no just…no,'” one fan wrote.

Another wrote, “How’s your Dad? Give him my regards,” while another said simply, “Waiting for your dad’s comment.”

Alec Baldwin has not yet commented on his daughter Ireland’s latest Instagram post, but it’s a pretty sure bet he has an opinion on it.

As The nquisitr previously reported, Alec Baldwin publicly disapproved of Ireland’s jaw-dropping motorcycle shot earlier this weekend. The 60-year-old Saturday Night Live star wrote, “No. Just… no” in the comments section of the photo.

You can see Ireland Baldwin’s new photo below.

Fans of the famous acting family may recall that Alec Baldwin and his oldest daughter had a rocky relationship years ago. The actor even wrote a book, Promise to Ourselves: A Journey Through Fatherhood and Divorce, about his struggles with visitation with Ireland after his divorce from Basinger. In 2007, the actor came under fire when he called his then-11-year-old child a “rude, thoughtless little pig” in a voicemail message that was leaked to TMZ.

An all-grown-up Ireland Baldwin later addressed the upsetting incident and told fans the two were good.

“The truth is, that whole awful period nearly killed him emotionally,” Ireland later said, according to Fox News. “I wouldn’t see my dad that upset ever again … until I showed him my first tattoo. OK, my second tattoo. I couldn’t show him where I got the first one.”

In addition to Ireland, Alec Baldwin has four other children, all of them under five years old. The star, who is currently married to yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin, may have it a little easier going forward, as only one of his other children is a girl.