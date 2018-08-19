Cardi B Collaborates On Clothing Line With Fashion Nova, Plans To Drop New Single At Launch Party

Cardi B, the “I Like It” rapper and new mother, has announced she’s releasing a line of clothing with the popular online clothing brand, Fashion Nova. As Bossip reports, the 25-year-old rapper has worn the brand, which caters to curvier figures, for years. The line is expected to drop in November, and Cardi B is booked to perform at the launch party.

Fashion Nova CEO Richard Saghian said that Cardi B “will be dropping a brand new single at the party, which will be streamed live on Fashion Nova’s website.”

The rapper, whose legal name is Belcalis Almanzar, first announced her collaboration with Fashion Nova back in April. She posted an Instagram video wearing a pair of jeans from the line, according to Elle.

“Wanna know how rich people like me stay rich?” she asked in the video, which garnered more than 8.5 million views. “By staying on a budget. These pants right here are Fashion Nova.”

The clothing line will feature about 100 pieces and will include jeans, statement dresses, and outerwear. In a statement addressing the collaboration, Saghian said the following.

“I can’t think of a better fashion icon for our first design collaboration than Cardi B.”

It seems Fashion Nova’s success happened overnight, but its exponential growth has been a long time coming. Saghian opened the first brick-and-mortar store in 2006 in Panorama City, California. In 2013, he started to note the rise in e-commerce sites, and, with a desire to move more merchandise at a better price point, he began to use Instagram for promotion. By the time Saghian launched the e-commerce site, the brand already had 60,000 followers on Instagram, including people who would tag themselves wearing the clothing.

As WWD reports, the brand was the “most searched fashion brands alongside Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Supreme and Chanel” in 2017. Saghian, who counts himself as the company’s CEO, CMO, and CFO, worked with over 3,000 influencers online to help grow the brand. The privately owned company counts various celebrities among its clientele, in addition to Cardi B, including model Black Chyna and Kylie Jenner.

Since the company collaborates with Los Angeles-based manufacturers, samples can be made within 24 hours. The company employs a number of models who are in the office Monday through Friday, and the photos can be taken and posted to their website in 48 hours. The clothing often sells out within a few days. Based on its performance, they restock it or replace it with a newer item.

“It’s important to have a lot of styles because our customers post so much online and need new clothes. We don’t want girls showing up to the club in the same outfit,” said Saghian.