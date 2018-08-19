British Woman Fell From Cruise Ship, Rescued After 10 Hours At Sea

A British woman was miraculously rescued on Sunday after 10 hours in the Adriatic Sea, after she fell from the Norwegian Star cruise ship just after midnight. The Telegraph reports that “Kay,” a 46-year old woman, fell from the ship about 60 miles off the coast of Croatia. After the incident was reported, the Croatian Coast Guard launched a search with a ship named the Cavtat and a PC-9 aircraft. A spokesperson for the Norwegian Star issued a statement.

“In the morning of August 19, a guest went overboard as Norwegian Star made her way to Venice. The Coast Guard was notified, and a search and rescue operation ensued. We are pleased to advise that the guest was found alive, is currently in stable condition, and has been taken ashore in Croatia for further treatment. We are very happy that the individual, who is a UK resident, is now safe and will soon be reunited with friends and family.”

After the rescue, the woman was taken to a hospital in Pula, Croatia, via ambulance. The British embassy in Croatia is investigating the circumstances of the incident.

According to Sunday Express, a hospital spokesperson stated that the woman’s life is not in danger. David Radas, the spokesman from the Croatian Ministry of Maritime Affairs, indicated the investigation will include footage from the Norwegian Star’s CCTV cameras, as “It is still not confirmed whether the British woman has fallen off or jumped from the cruising ship.”

There was also an incident on another Norwegian Cruise Line ship last month, the Norwegian Getaway. David Hecker / Stringer / Getty Images

BBC reports that the woman made a statement on Croatia’s state HRT television following her rescue.

“I fell off the back of the Norwegian Star and I was in the water for 10 hours, so these wonderful guys rescued me,” she said. The woman also commented that she feels “very lucky to be alive.”

The New York Daily News notes The Norwegian Star cruise ship is a 965-foot liner, with a capacity for over 2,000 guests. The ship was originally built in 2001 and refurbished this year.

The Norwegian Star cruise ship is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line. According to the Independent, there was an incident on another of the company’s cruise ships just last month. A crew member survived 22 hours at sea before being rescued in the Gulf of Mexico, miles away from where he fell off of the Norwegian Getaway. The U.S. Coast Guard had called off their 1,600 square mile search, fearing the man was dead, before he was spotted by a crew member on another ship.