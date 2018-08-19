‘Will & Grace’ Star Debra Messing Talks About New Show Love Interest David Schwimmer

The 10th season of the hit NBC show will feature a favorite Friend.

When Will & Grace returned to NBC last fall after an 11-year absence, the show’s legions of fans couldn’t get enough of Will (Eric McCormack), Grace (Debra Messing), Karen (Megan Mullally), and Jack’s (Sean Hayes) crazy hijinks during the 16-episode season.

Even before the revived series began airing new episodes, the peacock network was so sure that it would be wildly successful that it picked up the show for another season, which will contain 18 episodes.

The rad reboot even earned five Emmy nominations, including a nod for Mullally for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, and one for Molly Shannon for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

So what’s in store for the gang during Season 10?

In early August, it was revealed that former Friends star David Schwimmer would be featured during the 2018 to 2019 season as a recurring character. Deadline reported that the 51-year-old would be a part of a five-episode arc as a love interest for Grace.

Now, in a new interview with Variety, Messing has unveiled a small detail about Schwimmer’s role.

“He’s as far away from Ross as he can possibly get because he’s already mastered Ross,” she said in reference to the actor’s popular Friends character, Ross Geller. “I think people will be excited to see him in our world playing a different part.”

After Friends ended in 2004, Schwimmer kept relatively quiet with just a few minor acting roles and a several behind-the-scenes directing gigs. However, in 2016, he was thrust into the limelight once again when he was cast as Robert Kardashian in the Ryan Murphy FX drama The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.



His portrayal of the attorney — and Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob’s dad — was so great that he scored an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie. Unfortunately, he lost to his co-star Sterling K. Brown, who played a lawyer on the opposing counsel, Christopher Darden, in the series.

Also, in 2016, Schwimmer starred on the short-lived AMC crime drama Feed the Beast, which lasted only one season.

In addition to Schwimmer, it has also been reported that Alec Baldwin, Chelsea Handler and Mary McCormack will make appearances on Will & Grace this upcoming season.

“We’re trying to open up the series this year,” co-creator Max Mutchnick told Deadline earlier this year. “Last year was about coming back and seeing how the audience was going to respond, and they embraced the show, and that was thrilling. Now, we need to move forward.”

Season 10 of Will & Grace is scheduled to premiere on NBC on Thursday, October 4, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.