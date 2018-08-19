Nicki Minaj’s Feud With The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Cast Heats Up

Nicki Minaj continues her Twitter beef, this time with several cast members of Love & Hip Hop. As Bossip reports, it all began after Minaj visited Power 105.1 for an interview with DJ Clue to promote her recent album, Queen. DJ Self, a radio host with the station and cast member of Love & Hip Hop: New York questioned who had the best female rap album of the year, referring to Queen and Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy.

On August 14, Minaj tweeted that DJ Self was mad because she “refused to give him a drop or a hug.” She said that him trying to pit Cardi against her was strange, given that he had just been gossiping about the “I Like It” rapper while she was in the studio.

“Ur a reality tv h*e. Used to be a respected DJ,” Minaj also tweeted. She added that DJ Self probably wanted him to repeat the things he said about Cardi B to get publicity and urged him to “go get that crumby VH1 check.”

As Life and Style reports, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta castmate Jessica Dime got involved, tweeting about Minaj’s comment regarding VH1.

“Yoooo [Nicki Minaj] da*n what’s crummy about VH1 checks? Da*n, I love Nicki but wasn’t she just on Black Ink? All money spend, you can’t sh*t on our hustle. Everybody gotta start somewhere! Didn’t she??” Dime wrote. She also stated that Minaj has worked with VH1 before and that the man who did one of her tattoos actively worked on the network. “I got every last album but to me, her choice of words could have been better.”

Minaj wrote “Suck my d*ck h*e,” in a since-deleted tweet. Dime tweeted that she hoped Minaj kept “the same energy” for when they meet in the future.

In addition to Dime, artist Mariahlynn also tweeted her support for DJ Self.

“If I’m wrong for defending a man who helped me get my music on the radio, was a part in getting me on a 6.1 million views platform, a man who believed in me back when no one else did… Then so be it, but I will always remain true to who I am and to the people who have been there,” she said.

This feud is the latest in a number of arguments Minaj has gotten into online. In addition to DJ Self, Minaj also came for her ex, Safaree Samuels, after he tweeted about the rumor that he once wrote her raps for her. Earlier this summer, Minaj dragged writer Wanna Thompson after she said the rapper should go in a “different direction” with her music.