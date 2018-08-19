‘Big Brother 20:’ The Hive Alliance Is Being Regarded As The Worst In ‘BB’ History

The alliance continues to lose members despite having the HOH for a majority of the weeks.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 20.

Season 20 of Big Brother is being hailed as one of the best seasons in the show’s history, according to fans and alumni of the show alike. Despite being held in such high regards, that doesn’t mean the cast isn’t subject to some major criticism for horrible gameplay. “The Hive” formerly known as “FOUTTE” is being called one of the worst alliances in the show’s history and the Big Brother fandom on Twitter can’t get enough of calling them out.

“FOUTTE” originally consisted of Faysal Shafaat, Haleigh Broucher, Chris “Swaggy C” Williams, Kaitlyn Herman and Angie “Rockstar” Lantry. Meaning “five of us till the end,” “FOUTTE” was poised to be a strong alliance but totally crumbled and now only has two members left in the house. “The Hive” transitioned out of “FOUTTE” and added new members Scottie Salton and Bayleigh Dayton.

Despite winning a multitude of HOH’s and Veto Competitions, “The Hive” has managed to lose three members in the last four weeks. The alliance is constantly being overcome by rival alliance “Level 6” which has only lost two members since the show began. Even when not in power, “Level 6” somehow manages to flip the vote and walk away with crucial vetoes.

Haleigh and Faysal of “The Hive” alliance. Sonja Flemming / CBS

The biggest issue with “The Hive” is themselves, as the alliance members seem to trust others in the house more than they trust each other. Loyalty often falters within the group and somehow gets infiltrated by “Level 6.” “The Hive” alliance is so questionable that current HOH, Faysal, nominated Scottie for eviction this week due to jealousy over Haleigh. “Level 6” is playing a stronger, more loyal game, where “The Hive” is playing solely off emotions.

Big Brother fans have been dragging the alliance on Twitter, and are shocked every week at the decisions they decide to make.

“The Hive/FOUTTE is the worst alliance that lasted beyond the first phase of the game by far. Absolute disaster alliance on all levels. But God if I don’t love the s*** out of those idiots,” one fan posted to Twitter.

Exclusive footage of The Hive playing #BB20 while Level 6 watches from the couch. pic.twitter.com/9Dznl77j3m — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) August 17, 2018

“The Hive/FOUTTE is the worst alliance in the history of alliances. On Big Brother, Survivor or any other show in the history of the world and also any future shows. No one can beat this level of dumb,” another Twitter user added.

Even Big Brother alumni have noticed the terrible decisions of “The Hive.”

“Okay, I love FOUTTE/The Hive and actually want to be friends with many of them in everyday life, but I think from this point forward I have to root for Level 6. They are playing EXPONENTIALLY better, and as a lover of the game I have to recognize and support them,” Season 15 winner Andy Herren said on Twitter.

Big Brother airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST, and every Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.