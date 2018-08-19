‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Hunter King Celebrates Engagement With Co-Star’s Help!

Melissa Ordway shares amazing pictures and congratulations for her co-star and friend.

The Young and the Restless star, Hunter King (Summer Newman) recently got engaged, and her co-star Melissa Ordway (Abby Newman) participated in the happy occasion.

Ordway actually revealed the happy news that King said yes when her boyfriend Nico Svoboda popped the question yesterday. She took to social media to share the adorable photos, and she captioned the images,

“SHE SAID YES!!! @hunterking I’m so excited for you and @neekotto!!!! Thank you for letting us be a part of your special day! Congratulations on your engagement! Love you both!!!”

The newly engaged couple began dating in July 2016, and just last month, they celebrated two years together, according to a Soap Opera Digest report. While King didn’t share photos to her Instagram, she did share some beautiful pictures on her Instagram story. One featured her gorgeous ring up close with a picture of her handsome new fiance in the background.

In another beautiful image, King and Svoboda placed a lock on a fence showing off her ring and his key to the lock. The actress wrote across the sweet picture, “I love you with all of me. We’re engaged @neekotto.” In another image, King and Svoboda shared a celebratory kiss.

The star, who also portrays Clementine on Life in Pieces, also shared bits of her surprise engagement party on her Instagram story. Apparently, her friends and family are thrilled by her newly betrothed status.

While Summer Newman isn’t fortunate in love at all in Genoa City, the same cannot be said for King. Real life does not imitate art for her. The fabulous news for King comes as The Young and the Restless spoilers from The Inquisitr reveal that Summer and her mother Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) exchange harsh words next week, and the moment ends in a resounding slap as Phyllis lets her daughter have it.

As for Ordway, Abby Newman is Summer’s aunt on the show, and the two have also had plenty of men problems and fighting in the past. It’s lovely to see how great of friends these two are off screen. No doubt King and Ordway will always remember this special occasion.

So far, King and Svoboda haven’t announced a date for their upcoming wedding, but the planning is probably in the beginning stages. Sometime in the future fans can likely expect to see these two say their “I dos” and begin a beautiful married life together. Congratulations and best wishes.