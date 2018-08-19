‘Big Brother 20’ Week 8 Spoilers: Sam Pitches Insane Idea To Faysal

Fans can't wrap their heads around this unusual suggestion.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 20.

Week 8 of Big Brother is proving to be one of the craziest weeks so far in the house. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Faysal Shafaat walked away as Head of Household after Thursday’s show went off the air. He ended up nominating Brett Robinson and Scottie Salton, which was a huge shocker to fans watching the live feeds. The Inquisitr also reported that Brett walked away with the Power of Veto, and although the official ceremony has yet to occur, the cybersecurity engineer is going to pull himself off the block.

Faysal is now faced with the difficult decision of who to place on the block as a replacement nominee. Angela Rummans and Kaycee Clark are the obvious choices as they are members of the “Level 6” alliance whom Faysal is constantly battling against. Tyler Crispen is also a possibility, but his name hasn’t been mentioned often on the live feeds as much as Angela and Kaycee. JC Mounduix has remained a close friend of Faysal and won’t go up as a replacement.

Sam Bledsoe could also be nominated, but her name has been thrown around on Twitter a lot in the last 24 hours, not because of her potential nomination, but because of a pitch she has thrown toward Faysal. According to Big Brother Network, Sam has been hounding Faysal to put up Haleigh Broucher as a replacement nominee. Viewers of the show and the live feeds know how ludicrous of an idea this is as Faysal is basically obsessed with Haleigh and would never put her on the block.

Sam made her pitch to Faysal that Haleigh needs to be the replacement nominee. Recap: https://t.co/wdDIUBkXqT #BB20 pic.twitter.com/yzCVN2fygc — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) August 19, 2018

For weeks, Faysal has been professing his adoration to Haleigh, who constantly fights off his advances in efforts to avoid a showmance and being targeted. Last Thursday’s episode showcased the first time Faysal and Haleigh became romantic when the two shared a kiss in bed.

The sheer shock on Faysal’s face after Sam suggested he nominate Haleigh was comical, to say the least.

“LMAO is she drunk,” one fan tweeted at the suggestion.

“Sam is so jealous of Hayleigh. She nominated her on her HOH. she wants fessy all for herself,” another added.

The ???? you were waiting to see FINALLY happened. Do you think #BBHaleigh and #BBFaysal will remain loyal to each other? Check out more #BB20 bonus clips here: https://t.co/vKUzPNIdv8 pic.twitter.com/efO9o1lieV — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 18, 2018

The Veto ceremony will take place tomorrow when Faysal will choose his replacement nominee.

Big Brother airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST, and every Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.