WWE News: Sasha Banks Gets Roasted For Her Reply To Shawn Michaels’ Comment About ‘NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4’

NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4 aired Saturday night on the WWE Network, and per NXT’s usual, the event blew the roof off of the Barclays Center. As the WWE reported, Kairi Sane became the new NXT Women’s champion, Ricochet defeated Adam Cole to win the North American Championship, Velveteen Dream toppled EC3, and in the knockdown main event, Tommaso Ciampa beat Johnny Gargano in a last man standing match to retain the NXT Championship.

The opening bout featured tag team champions The Undisputed Era successfully defending their titles against Moustache Mountain. The foursome received numerous standing ovations by the Barclays Center crowd, and chants of “fight forever” could be heard throughout the arena. Both fans and wrestlers alike loved the opening match, including WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. After the conclusion of the tag team contest, as seen in his tweet below, “The Heartbreak Kid” took to Twitter to praise the two teams’ performance by stating, “FOLLOW THAT!!!”

NXT Takeover events occur the night before major WWE pay-per-views, such as WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and in the case with Saturday night’s show, SummerSlam. Nearly every time a Takeover event occurs, many fans and analysts feel like they outperform the next night’s pay-per-view. Shawn Michaels’ tweet reflects that outlook, as he was seemingly challenging the SummerSlam card to follow the performances seen at Takeover. Many people agreed with “The Heartbreak Kid” that WWE SummerSlam will not be able to outdo Takeover, except for Sasha Banks.

Easy — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) August 19, 2018

Sasha Banks’ reply of “easy” sent many fans into a frenzy if for no other reason that “The Boss” isn’t even on the SummerSlam card. Perhaps, she was being sarcastic, or she could have been referring to the rest of the NXT card, or she could have just been taking the stance that the superstars featured on the main WWE roster are better performers than the wrestlers featured on NXT, though the latter seems more likely.

Nothing is wrong with having confidence in yourself as a performer. In fact, confidence is vital if an individual is going to find success in their respective industry. However, fans roasted Banks for her statement because not only was the Takeover event a stunning spectacle to witness, but many fans felt that “The Boss” seemingly stating that it was going to be “easy” to outdo the NXT show was a bit silly since she isn’t on the SummerSlam card. The WWE universe didn’t waste time in roasting “The Boss”

Also, and I could be crazy, but isn't it a bit insulting to all of the athletes that just went out and put on an amazing show that you believe it will be "easy" to top their performances? I mean, when's the last time a "main roster" PPV topped a NXT Takeover event? — Christopher Hester (@EBIHester) August 19, 2018

You're not even on the SummerSlam card, lol. — Ｈｏｐｅｌｅｓｓ (@Hopelazz) August 19, 2018

Did you watch the same show everyone else did pic.twitter.com/XhybMiwjP4 — Tyshon Sloan-Womack (@dubmoney_) August 19, 2018

I think you’re great but… Do you even have a match Sunday? ????… pic.twitter.com/SHaxaUjVSW — Mark Francis (@MF_Otaku) August 19, 2018

NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4 is currently available on the WWE Network, and the streaming service is airing SummerSlam live at 7 p.m. EST.