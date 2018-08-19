Watch Calgary Stampeders Vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, CFL Leaders Go For 8-0

The Calgary Stampeders look to remain the only undefeated team in the CFL when they travel to Saskatchewan to face their West Division rivals, the Roughriders.

The Calgary Stampeders are set to play their third game of a six-game stretch against Canadian Football League West Division foes when they take on Saskatchewan. It is a stretch that will determine whether the undefeated Stamps run away with the division or whether the West becomes a five-team free-for-all, according to the Calgary Sun. They take on the Roughriders in a Sunday game that will live stream from Regina.

Calgary remains the only undefeated team in the CFL, and will look to up their record to 8-0 on Sunday.

They already have one resounding victory over Saskatchewan, coming on July 28 in the first installment of the crucial six-game West Division stretch. They ran roughshod over the Roughriders, 34-22, after scoring 24 points in the first quarter alone, as the Regina Leader Post reported. The Stamps then took a bye week and came back to topple the BC Lions at home, 27-18, per CFL records.

“You’re in a unique situation where you played a team three weeks ago, so you’re back here, you’re both coming off bye-weeks, you’re able to win,” Calgary Head Coach Dave Dickenson told The Sun. “But you have to understand that you have to play better to beat them this time, because we had some things go our way last time, we jumped on them with a big lead and then made the plays at the end.”

Dave Dickenson, head coach of the undefeated Calgary Stampeders. Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Calgary Stampeders vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders Sunday night CFL showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Central Standard Time at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan — where there is no Daylight Saving Time — on Sunday, August 19. That kickoff time will be 7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, and 4 p.m. Pacific. Fans in the United Kingdom can log in to the live stream at midnight late Sunday night.

On paper, the game looks like a highly favorable matchup for undefeated Calgary. Per Calgary Sun stats, the Stampeders lead the CFL in fewest points scored against, with an average of just 12.3, but Saskatchewan sits seventh of the CFL’s nine teams in scoring points, with 21.6 per game.

Looking at it the other way, Calgary ranks second in scoring at 29.4 points per game over the Stamps’ first seven contests. But the Roughriders have allowed 25 points per game, only good enough for sixth in the CFL.

Calgary’s veteran quarterback, 28-year-old Bo Levi Mitchell, ranks second in passing touchdowns on the CFL leader board with 13, and fourth in passing yards with 1,887.

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell. Derek Leung / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Week 10 CFL clash pitting the Calgary Stampeders against their divisional rival Saskatchewan Roughriders, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the new, online subscription sports network of the sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period, football fans can watch the Stamps vs. ‘Riders showdown at no charge.

Fans in Canada will need to register for a TSN subscription to watch a live stream of the Calgary vs. Saskatchewan matchup. In the United Kingdom, the CFL game will live stream via BT Sport. Viewers in other countries outside of Canada, the United States, and U.K. may purchase a live stream of Calgary Stampeders vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders from the CFL streaming service, which also offers international subscription packages for the 2018 Canadian Football League season.