Kim Kardashian Dons Silver Bikini On Miami Beach

Kim Kardashian has been flaunting her figure both on and off the beach in Florida this weekend.

Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, took a trip to Miami, Florida, this weekend to attend the wedding of rapper 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kardashian “committed the ultimate unspoken faux pas” by upstaging the bride in a stunning neon green latex dress by Versace that hugged her curves and assets in all the right places. The gown featured a thigh-high slit showcasing her long, tanned legs.

According to Daily Mail, the beauty mogul’s stunning choice in ensemble didn’t stop at the wedding. On Sunday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed donning a barely-there silver bikini. In some of the pictures obtained exclusively by Daily Mail, the small silver bikini top appeared to be struggling to offer proper support to her curvy bust. The small silver bottoms showcased Kardashian’s curvy hips, long legs, toned tummy, and trim waistline.

The reality TV personality had her long dark locks pulled up in a high pony tail on the top of her head in a style many refer to as the signature Ariana Grande look.

Kardashian appeared to have had her makeup expertly done for the photo-shoot featuring fake eye lashes, heavily lined eyebrows, layers of eye shadow, and painted lips.

Kardashian’s longtime friend Larsa Pippen joined her on the Miami beach in a matching silver one-piece bathing suit.

Because the two were wearing matching bathing suits and posing side-by-side for a photographer – who was also featured in one of the pictures – Daily Mail suspects the two bombshells are likely collaborating on some sort of project together, possibly even a photo-shoot for Kim’s KKW beauty line.

Family Over Everything! #OurCalvins A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 19, 2018 at 8:56am PDT

In one snapshot, the duo were photographed sitting on their knees in the sand in a seductive manner.

As those who follow Kardashian on Instagram and Twitter know, the TV personality has been intensely working out with top personal trainer Melissa Alcantara. Kardashian credits her hard work with Melissa as the reason why she looks more toned and sculpted than ever.

It wasn’t that long ago that Kim took to Instagram to reveal to her 116 million followers that she currently weighed just 119 pounds. After two pregnancies, Kardashian shed 70 pounds while on a low-carb, high-fat Atkins diet. She, however, told her Instagram followers a few months ago that she introduced carbs back into her diet and switched to a portion-controlled organic eating plan. She explained that carbs being bad for the human body was just a myth and that she actually felt a lot better once she introduced carbs back into her diet.

Like butter. #Butter350’s #yeezy A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 6, 2018 at 8:06am PDT

Daily Mail noted that Pippen must follow a similar workout regimen, as her figure looks just as sculpted as Kim’s.

Regardless of what the photo-shoot was for, there is no denying these two bombshells looked spectacular in their matching silver bathing suits as they soaked up the Miami sun together.