‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Teases Business Partnership With Lance Bass On Instagram

Fans are guessing the new venture is either home improvement or restaurant related.

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz aren’t the only entrepreneurs in the Vanderpump Rules bunch these days. Just days after the official opening of Tom Tom in West Hollywood, Jax Taylor has shared news on Instagram of an upcoming business venture with *NSYNC’s Lance Bass. The new post from Jax features the reality star posed alongside Lance, as well as James Kirtley and JT Swierczek.

While not many details were given in the new post, Jax noted that he and the other gentlemen were in their first meeting for their new business venture, and the four men were all smiles as they posed for the camera. Jax also expressed excitement for this new venture and added hashtags that had fans curious in the comment section.

“Our first business meeting so excited for this new project!!! #staytuned#pumprules #xmarksthespot #season7,” he captioned the photo, which has over 19,000 likes.

James Kirtley also shared the same photo to his Instagram page. In his bio, James describes himself as a creative director, writer, animation creator, fashion designer and reality producer. The mystery man has several photos on his feed alongside members of the Vanderpump Rules cast, including Ariana Madix and the Toms. James also added the hashtag “#xmarksthespot,” as Jax did, but neither man clarified what that might mean.

JT Swierczek did not share the photo to his Instagram feed, but his bio might shed light on what this secret project is all about. JT is a producer on shows The Willow, CreepLA, and Amazon’s LORE. Based on JT and James’s bio, some sort of television production could be in Jax’s future.

Lance also kept the photo off his timeline, but describes himself as a “TV host” in his own bio. Lance is also a very close friend of Vanderpump Rules matriarch Lisa Vanderpump, but the restaurateur does not appear to have anything to do with Jax’s upcoming business venture.

Fans began speculating in the comment section what this new venture could be, and guesses were all over the map.

“A restaurant Lance bass is opening down the street from Tom Tom,” one fan commented.

“I’m thinking a home improvement show,” another guessed.

HGTV beat out Lance Bass as the winning bidder for 'The Brady Bunch' house, and he's OK with that: https://t.co/Jk2hGTw7dJ pic.twitter.com/naO0dPlwWx — Morning Express with Robin Meade (@MorningExp) August 12, 2018

A home improvement show is not too shabby of a guess as Lance has recently been in the news for his struggle in purchasing The Brady Bunch house. While it appeared Lance had the house locked down, HGTV came in and made the owners an offer they couldn’t refuse for $3.5 million, according to Deadline.

Whether fans guess the true meaning of “#xmarksthespot” or not, they will certainly be let in on the surprise when Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules debuts later this year.