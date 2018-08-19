NeNe Leakes Reveals That Aretha Franklin Invited Her To Christmas Party

Celebrities continue to take to social media to share stories and tributes to Aretha Franklin. The legendary singer passed away Thursday due to a long illness and battle with pancreatic cancer.

Reality TV star NeNe Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta shared a touching video on her Instagram profile this afternoon, in which talk-show host Wendy Williams interviews Aretha Franklin and asks her about her love for TV.

In the clip, Aretha Franklin says that she is a fan of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and that NeNe Leakes attended one of her Christmas parties. Reacting with surprise, Wendy Williams asked if NeNe crashed the party. Aretha replied that NeNe was in fact an invited guest.

NeNe Leakes posted the video with the following caption:

“The Legendary Mrs Aretha Franklin! Yes Yes Yes she reached out to me personally, told me how much she loved and enjoyed watching me on TV and how i would make her laugh! She then proceeded to invite me to attend her party! I was so nervous when i got there????I mean this was Aretha Franklin! Well needless to say, we had great convo, awesome music and good ole soul food #RIP #iwillneverforget PS: who would crash a party of Aretha Franklin?”

The clip continues with Wendy Williams and Aretha Franklin dishing on Celebrity Apprentice, and looking forward to the next season.

The video received 33,576 views and 5,700 likes in just over 30 minutes, with many fans posting positive comments and messages of love for both NeNe Leakes and Aretha Franklin.

Fans have flooded NeNe’s profile with positivity on her recent photos as well. A few days ago, NeNe Leakes posted happy birthday messages for her husband Gregg Leakes, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer. The star posted a photo with her husband, as well as a photo of a birthday cake. As reported in OK! Magazine yesterday, NeNe Leakes announced her husband’s diagnosis in June. However, the couple appears to be in good spirits and took time out to celebrate Gregg’s 64th birthday with a romantic dinner.

Inquisitr previously reported that NeNe’s former foe Kim Zolciak Biermann sent a care package to Gregg after the announcement of his cancer diagnosis. NeNe was touched by the gesture and expressed appreciation on her Instagram. Other co-stars and celebrities have also sent over gifts since the diagnosis, and NeNe’s fans have taken to social media to share resources and messages of support for Gregg’s ongoing health battle.