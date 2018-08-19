Rihanna Documentary By Peter Berg May Be Released ‘Within Months’

The film will focus on the singer's life and rise to fame instead of being a music documentary.

Back in 2016, director Peter Berg announced that he was creating a documentary about singer/songwriter Rihanna that would be modeled after the legendary Bob Dylan documentary, Don’t Look Back, by D.A. Pennebaker. Slash Film reports that over two years later, Berg says it may be released by the end of the year. It had originally been expected to be released in 2017 on the heels of her album, Anti. His admiration for 30-year-old Rihanna was obvious when he talked about the project.

“I think she’s an extraordinary young woman and it really is kind of a pretty comprehensive profile of what goes in to making her this talent that she is. The work ethic, the talent, luck, the hustle, the vision. She’s a really, really interesting woman and the movie will be out in about a month and a half, two months we’ll be able to start showing it.”

He has previously described the film as an “unfiltered look” at her life and rise to stardom and more of a “character study” than a film about music. Berg also give Rihanna her first acting role when he cast her as Petty Officer Cora “Weps” Raikes in his 2012 film, Battleship.

Rihanna fans have recently been speculating about the reason behind reports that she has been seen with a shirtless Donald Glover in Cuba. USA Today suggests three possibilities. One is that the two are filming a movie titled Guava Island, which also includes Letitia Wright (Black Panther) and Nonso Anozie (Game of Thrones). IMDb does indicate the movie is filming, so this is a real possibility.

The second suggested possibility is that they’re working on something related to this year’s Diamond Ball. The gala helps raise funds for a non-profit organization called the Clara Lionel Foundation. The organization was founded by Rihanna herself, and seeks to provide assistance to impoverished communities across the globe through things like healthcare and education. It’s possible they are working on a special segment or something else that will be included as part of the event in September.

The last suggestion is that they may be filming a new music video, as one Twitter user speculated.

“Theory: so we all know @donaldglover is performing at the diamond ball. What if Rihanna debuts her lead single at the DB and it’s featuring childish Gambino. This would mean that this is the set for the music video.”

Rihanna announced on her Instagram this week that Childish Gambino will be appearing at the Diamond Ball.