After months of silence amidst run-ins with the police and legal troubles, Heather Locklear has returned to Instagram with a simple post that is a photo of her little dog. Prior to this weekend, Locklear hadn’t posted on Instagram since April, so fans of the blonde actress were happy to see her return.

Page Six says that it’s unclear whether Locklear is still in rehab or if she’s returned home, but the photo features her Maltese dog, Mister, who is terribly cute. In the picture, Mister is wearing sunglasses and the image has a caption that reads,

“Sun shining day.”

Locklear’s daughter, Ava Sambora, commented on the photo with the words “our baby” while others wished Heather well.

But Locklear’s struggles aren’t over. She is due back in court on August 30th, to answer for the behavior that has led to her arrest on more than one occasion, according to earlier reporting from The Inquisitr. Locklear’s parents called police after she started acting erratically and allegedly threatening them with violence. Friends say that the main problem was that Locklear was mixing alcohol and drugs with disastrous results.

Medical expert Dr. Stuart Fischer says that mixing uppers and downers can lead to bad behavior and even death. He explains that when combining drugs and alcohol, it’s hard to know where psychiatric symptoms start and substance issues stop. “In combination, they cause manic medical and psychiatric disturbances. They can lead to potentially fatal cardiac rhythm disturbances.”

Friends say that the trouble really started when Locklear began mixing Adderall with alcohol and sometimes narcotics. “She would take double — or even triple — her daily dose. She’d run out of a weeklong prescription in a few days and either freak out or just sleep.”

Dr. Fischer says that part of Locklear’s rehab process will be to wean her off drugs and alcohol to figure out what other issues she has that need to be addressed.

Friends say that they believe that Heather Locklear is finally ready to seek help and get into recovery. “Heather is hitting rock bottom and her daughter and other family members are seriously concerned for her health and well-being. It breaks her daughter’s heart that Heather has been in so much trouble recently, and Ava has been pleading with her mom to get help.”

They acknowledge that Locklear has been acting out, but they say that this is not who she really is. Her friends say that Locklear is normally a sweet and gentle person, so stories of assault sound out of character.