Sexy Kim Kardashian Commits Major Faux Pas By Upstaging Bride At 2 Chainz Wedding

The brunette bombshell, who weighed almost 200 pounds while pregnant, now weighs 119 pounds.

Kim Kardashian committed the ultimate unspoken faux pas when she upstaged the bride at the Miami wedding of rapper 2 Chainz and his longtime love, Kesha Ward, this weekend.

Kim and her husband, rap icon Kanye West, attended the star-studded wedding, which was held at Villa Casa Casuarina, the famed mansion where the late fashion designer Gianni Versace lived.

2 Chainz and Kesha Ward, who have been together since 2006, exchanged vows before a coterie of family and friends, including celebrity musicians Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, and Gucci Mane, Us Weekly reported.

From 200 Pounds To 119

Kardashian, who’s proud of her recent weight loss, turned heads in a body-hugging neon-green mermaid-cut evening gown that accentuated her sexy curves.

The 5-foot-2 Kim, who weighed close to 200 pounds during her two pregnancies, revealed that she recently slimmed down to a svelte 119 pounds with diet and exercise.

Kardashian earned raves for her jaw-dropping fashion style, but it was her bombshell body that made headlines.

Kim said her weight loss secrets were an organic diet and regular workouts that combine weight training, cardio exercise, and calisthenics, as the Inquisitr has reported. The mom-of-three said she also does lots of squats and lunges to tone her glutes and thighs.

Kesha Ward was a beautiful bride in her glamorous wedding gown, as these Instagram photos show.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian’s attention-grabbing outfit spotlighted her tiny waist.

Kim famously lost 70 pounds after her two pregnancies with the low-carb, high-fat Atkins diet, but recently ditched her low-carb diet in favor of a portion-controlled organic eating plan, as the Inquisitr reported.

“There’s a myth that eating carbs is bad, but this isn’t true!” Kim revealed on social media in May 2018. “After I introduced carbs back into my diet, I felt so much better.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added, “What really matters is the amount and quality of the carbs that you eat. Focus on eating nutritional food and avoiding food that’s processed.”

Kardashian said she realized while struggling to lose her baby weight that diet is more important for weight loss than exercise. Exercise has numerous important health benefits, but your diet is responsible for 80 percent of your weight loss progress, Kim said.

Kim generally sticks to a healthy, organic diet that limits sugar and processed carbs because consuming too much sugar or too many calories can wreak havoc on your hormones, according to her weight-loss coach.

“Your testosterone, which is a muscle-making and fat-loss hormone, can change if you’re eating too many calories, which can make you gain weight,” Kardashian explained. “You can still enjoy your favorite food, as long as you get back on track the next day.”