Priyanka Chopra And Her Fiance Nick Jonas Spend The Day Visiting An Orphanage Outside Of Mumbai

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and her fiancé, American singer and actor Nick Jonas, have been busy after announcing their engagement yesterday on Instagram, although fans of the Inquisitr got the scoop a week ahead of that. Besides smiling for the camera and making arrangements for what appears to be an epic wedding, Jonas has been spending time in India getting to know his future in-laws, and North American celebrity or not, he is finding that in India, he is the second banana to his future wife.

Chopra has achieved a certain level of fame in the U.S. for her lead role on the television show Quantico, but to much of the world she is known as a Bollywood movie star, popular model, singer, and humanitarian. Regardless of who is the bigger star, one of the things the pair shares, aside from their careers and love for each other, is that they are both heavily involved in philanthropic endeavors. As such, it only makes sense that while they are in India, Jonas would get a firsthand view of some of the projects that are near and dear to his bride-to-be.

As the Times of India reported, the pair was spotted today outside of Mumbai visiting St. Catherine’s Home, which is an orphanage. They were accompanied by their close friends and family. Contrary to rumors spreading through several tabloids, the pair was not there looking to adopt a child, but rather to spread a little kindness to those who need it most. As a gesture of their love for each other, they wanted to spread that same love and fortune.

The engagement of #NickJonas and #PriyankaChopra show you the beauty of interracial relationships… their love has no colour or cultural restrictions! Just the way they look at each other shows how much they are in love! So beautiful pic.twitter.com/wz2N3uhrEN — Asha Iqbal (@_socialdrone) August 19, 2018

One of the things that is a priority for Chopra is child welfare. As a UNICEF ambassador, USA Today reported Chopra as saying that she felt it was her duty and honor to do what she could to help ensure children have a chance to reach their potential, particularly girls, who in India often do not get the opportunities that boys do. That is why she created The Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education.

“Education has always been very important to me. It means you don’t have to depend on anyone else. Girls, after a certain age, their parents prefer to have them married off. But when this opportunity came, my father decided, ‘I will let my daughters get an education. My father always told me, ‘You should not want to fit into someone else’s glass slipper. You should shatter the glass ceiling.’ (He) instilled confidence in me, and that doesn’t happen for so many kids. I can’t eradicate poverty, but at least for the people around me, I can help make sure no child is denied a dream.”

It has not been announced how much longer the couple will remain in India, although the rumor is that Chopra’s family is treating the engagement in a traditional fashion, so they will likely be around for at least a few more days.