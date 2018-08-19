Meghan Markle Flies To Toronto Without Prince Harry

Meghan Markle just made her first solo trip abroad since marrying Prince Harry.

Soon, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will embark upon their first royal tour visiting Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and the Kingdom of Tonga, according to a Harper’s Bazaar report. Ahead of that official trip, Markle just flew to Toronto without her husband. The Duchess has strong ties to the Canadian city because she filmed seven seasons of the legal drama TV show Suits there before she became a member of the British Royal Family.

According to reports from royal news hub Royal Central, Markle few Air Canada, which received strict instructions regarding her solo flight. Kensington Palace requested that the airline protect her privacy as she flew to her previous home city.

So far, according to an Express article, Kensington Palace has yet to comment on Markle’s solo trip or where Prince Harry is while his wife travels to Canada. It’s possible that the Duchess plans to spend time with her friends and the Duke will fly to North America and join her later. Recently, Harry traveled “on a private working trip to Botswana to join the Annual General Meeting for Rhino Conservation Botswana in his capacity as Patron.” Many believe he’s still away finishing up that trip.

Discover all of Duchess Meghan's favourite spots in Toronto https://t.co/9AxqQOduC3 — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) August 19, 2018

There’s also no word on whether Markle plans to visit any of her relatives like her father, Thomas Markle, who’s increasingly suspect antics have earned a possible eye roll from Queen Elizabeth II, the Inquisitr reported. Recently, the Markle patriarch spoke out against the Royals and called them cult-like, comparing them to Scientologists.

According to a source close to the Duchess, “For the life of her, she can’t understand why he’s digging such a deep hole for himself and to say things like that.”

While things aren’t going well for the Duchess and her father’s relationship, it looks like her mother, Doria Ragland, who did attend Markle’s royal wedding last May will soon move to the United Kingdom to be closer to her daughter. Ultimately, Ragland ended up being Markle’s only familial support at her nuptials after her dad had to forgo his father of the bride duties due to health concerns, which he appears to have recovered from since then.

The source said that Ragland “is fiercely loyal to Meghan and would never betray her like the rest of them. They are so close.”

Hopefully, the Duchess will be able to enjoy her trip without too much drama from her estranged family on her father’s side.