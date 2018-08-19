Hilaria Baldwin Does Bikini Workout With Baby

Hilaria Baldwin flaunted her stunning post-baby weight loss and sensational bikini body while doing a quick workout in her living room, all while caring for her infant son, who was born in May 2018.
In the video clip posted to Instagram, Hilaria gently kisses her baby while doing modified push-ups in her home. Judging by her fat-free physique, it’s hard to believe that Baldwin gave birth to her fourth child just three months ago.
As she did with her three previous pregnancies, Hilaria — a yoga teacher who’s married to actor Alec Baldwin — lost all her baby weight less than two months after childbirth.
Mostly Vegan Diet And Daily Exercise
Hilaria’s weight loss secrets were a mostly vegan diet and daily workouts that include cardio exercise, yoga, calisthenics, light weight-training and Pilates, as the Inquisitr previously reported.
Baldwin credited a healthy diet and regular exercise during her four pregnancies for her rapid post-baby weight loss.
The lifelong fitness buff said she made an effort to stay active and eat well during gestation, and that’s something she advises all moms to do — not only for their own health but for the health of their unborn baby.
Hilaria’s pregnancy fitness regimen was a stark contrast to fellow celebrity mom Kim Kardashian, who gained 70 pounds during each of her two pregnancies.
After tipping the scales at close to 200 pounds while pregnant, Kim recently slimmed down to a sleek 119 pounds, as the Inquisitr has reported.
Kardashian is now in the best shape of her life, and has an enviable bikini body, thanks to a healthy diet and weight-training workouts.
Hilaria Baldwin has also regained her sizzling pre-baby bikini body thanks to her fitness routine.
“I am somebody who is in shape before I get pregnant,” Baldwin told Us Weekly. “I get bigger when I’m pregnant, but I stay in pregnant-shape and I work really hard to be really strong and keep my circulation going.”
In addition to following a mostly-vegan diet during her pregnancies, Hilaria exercised every day, alternating between walking, lifting light weights, yoga workouts, and calisthenics.
9 months to 12 days postpartum (I took the photo on the right two days ago). Every body is different, but I believe in staying as active as possible. There were so many moments when I didn’t want to work out this pregnancy. Showing up is the most difficult challenge. I had to drag myself out and do even a little. Consistency helped me so much though…because the body wants attention and wants to be moved. So important for your circulation, your health, your happiness, and for your strength. I just started being able to workout yesterday. Slow and steady. Nothing crazy. Each birth is different and your doctor will be able to advise you on when you can begin. When you can, be patient with your body. You have been through so much and created something so precious. Know that day by day, movement by movement, you will regain your strength and feel amazing. #wegotthis2018
Baldwin revealed that she ate some fish to get extra protein when she was pregnant but otherwise sticks to a mostly vegan diet.
The brunette beauty revealed on Instagram that she became a vegetarian when she was five-years-old.
Today’s post may seem a bit silly, but, if you look closely, im attempting to drink from a reusable straw…way hard in a handstand ????! I learned embarrassingly recently how bad straws are for our planet. I have completely eliminated plastic straws from our home, and, for a while now, we have been using metal, glass, and occasionally paper versions. We really need to get serious about this issue. It doesn’t stop with straws, but it sure is a good place to start. I have been so inspired by people such a @adriangrenier , @lonelywhale , and @unenvironment who are educating, inspiring, and spreading the word. We all add up…so a little goes a long way. And, poco a poco, it becomes second nature to go as plastic free as possible. ???? #wegotthis2018 #stopsucking
At age 20, Hilaria gave up dairy and recently pivoted to a vegan diet. Baldwin said her favorite vegan snacks include quinoa chips, organic granola bars, and hummus.