Shawn Mendes Thinks Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are ‘Very Good For Each Other’: ‘I’m So Happy For Them’

Mendes also makes a shocking admission as he reveals he'd like to fall in love so he can have his heart broken.

Shawn Mendes is finally opening up about how he truly feels about Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s engagement. The Canadian-born singer has made a few comments about the couple’s engagement since it became public knowledge, but never in depth until now. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Mendes, 20, revealed that he thinks Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, are “very good for each other.”

As many fans may be aware of by now, the “Mercy” singer and the model sparked dating rumors after attending the 2018 Met Gala together in May. However, both have long stated that they are just friends and nothing more, much to the dismay of hopeful fans who believed the two would’ve made the ultimate power couple.

While the “Stitches” singer has since handled the news of Baldwin’s engagement to the “Sorry” singer with nothing but positivity, he hadn’t truly divulged his actual thoughts and despite his continued cheerful disposition on the subject, some fans might have been wondering if there was part of him that felt jilted on the inside.

The answer? No, there wasn’t.

“I found out [about the engagement] when everyone else did. And I’m so happy for them. Hailey and I are great friends. I’m also friends with Bieber. I think they’re both actually very good for each other. It’s crazy, though, it’s a big thing,” Mendes told the publication.

The “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” singer had previously revealed that upon finding out the news, he was one of the first to reach out to Baldwin and congratulate her.

With a shot at love with Baldwin now off the table, Mendes is keeping his options open as he would like to experience falling in love…all so he can have his heart broken. He believes the emotions he would feel afterward would allow him to “write a great album.”

“I’d really like to because I’d write a great album. That would be so awesome!”

As it so happens, Mendes is not against the idea that his potential first love could actually come in the form of one of his many adoring fans.

“Sure, I’d date a fan. Why wouldn’t you date someone who admires you? Isn’t that what couples always say? ‘She’s my biggest fan’,” he admitted.

Furthermore, the “Treat You Better” singer doesn’t seem to be too concerned with the thought that such a fan would only be interested in dating him because of his celebrity and might not be willing to look past the fame.

“The star shock only lasts a few hours. Then they realize I’m just a regular dude.”

Mendes is currently on tour promoting his self-titled third studio album, which has generated high success since its release in May. He is set to take a break from his busy schedule as he has been selected to be one of the performers at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 20.