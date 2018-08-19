‘Big Brother 20:’ New Showmance Brewing As Two Houseguests Caught Canoodling

A power couple is slowly transforming into a showmace.

Warning: This article contains potential spoilers for Big Brother Season 20.

There have been no shortages of showmances this season on Big Brother, and it appears a new coupling is brewing among two houseguests. Chris “Swaggy C” Williams and Bayleigh Dayton have been the seasons most popular showmance, with the bromance of Brett Robinson and Winston Hines not far behind them in popularity. Faysal Shafaat and Haleigh Broucher have had chemistry since day one but never solidified themselves as a showmance until last Thursday’s episode where the two shared a kiss.

The new showmance coming to light may not come as a surprise to viewers as there has been an undeniable chemistry between the two players since day one. Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans have been spotted on the live feeds snuggling in bed and the Hilton Head natives have Big Brother nation freaking out on Twitter. A Twitter fan account dedicated to “Tangela” shared video from the live feeds of the two houseguests snuggling in bed and exchanging some petting from the last several nights.

While the two have not yet locked lips, Tyler can be seen kissing Angela’s back while they are in bed together. The lifeguard has also been very cautious about showing any affection in front of other houseguests, as he can often be seen looking around the room to make sure no one is watching before he touches or kisses Angela.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

This new showmance isn’t a surprise to other houseguests who have made comments about the duo for several weeks now. Tyler and Angela have both pulled each other off the block after winning Power of Veto competitions and appear to have one of the strongest alliances in the game. Both are members of the “Level 6” alliance and will likely stay loyal to each other over Brett and Kaycee Clark.

Since both houseguests reside in Hilton Head, this is one showmance that might be able to stand the test of time. Big Brother is known for having more successful relationships than dating shows like The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, and an engagement even arose out of last season. Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson are celebrating their upcoming wedding, and even took home the million dollar prize on last season of The Amazing Race.

Big Brother fans are already pushing for an Amazing Race team of Faysal and JC Mounduix, but Angela and Tyler might be the better team for the long-running competition show.

Big Brother airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST, and Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.