Former Fox News Analyst Accuses Fox Of Causing Harm To America, Calls Ex-Colleagues ‘Prostitutes’

'Trump was a gift to Fox and Fox in turn is a gift to Trump,' Ralph Peters said, adding that 'people that only listen to Fox have an utterly skewed view of reality.'

Retired United States Army Lieutenant Colonel Ralph Peters, who left Fox News in March, slammed his former-colleagues, calling the news network a “threat” to America, referring to his colleagues as “prostitutes” for Trump.

In an interview with CNN‘s Brian Stelter – key parts of which have been transcribed by Alternet – Peters, a former Russia analyst, touched on everything from Trump, over Vladimir Putin, to his colleagues, and the current state of American politics, as well as the American media landscape.

According to Peters, Trump is a “distinctly un-American president,” who doesn’t understand or respect the Constitution, and who appears to be enthralled to a hostile foreign power.

“We have a president who does not respect our system of government, does not understand our government, who is not interested in understanding our government, who believes that the Constitution is a menu from which he can choose only the most delectable items, who doesn’t respect the Constitution.”

Trump, according to Peters, “perfectly fits the profile of the kind of people the Russians target,” and he “constitutes a threat” to the United States.

But, according to Peters, Fox News plays a key part in Trump’s presidency, since Trump and Fox have created a loop that Americans appear to be stuck in, Fox News viewers and listeners in particular.

“Trump was a gift to Fox and Fox in turn is a gift to Trump,” Ralph Peters said, adding that “people that only listen to Fox have an utterly skewed view of reality.”

When asked about his former colleagues – who, he claims, work for a media organization that regularly assaults the U.S. Constitution – Peters said that the polite word to describe them would be “prostitutes,” and accused the network of “causing real harm” to America.

Peters concluded that the American political and media landscape can best be described as “Orwellian.”

Peters’ comments come as no surprise, considering he left Fox News in March this year, saying that he could not remain part of an organization that “is now wittingly harming our system of government for profit,” according to the New York Times.

As the NYT noted, Peters sent a farewell note to his colleagues, criticizing Fox News network’s coverage of Donald Trump. Peters spent more than two decades in the U.S. Army, eventually specializing in Russian intelligence. He signed an exclusive contract with Fox in 2008, and appeared regularly on Fox News and the Fox Business Network, until March this year.

As NPR noted, Fox News is President Trump’s favorite channel, he promotes the network regularly via Twitter, and sometimes even takes policy cues from Fox News’ shows.